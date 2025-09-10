National Football League Are the Chiefs Really in Trouble? NFL Sources: ‘Call me When Reid and Mahomes Retire' Published Sep. 10, 2025 5:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't the first time the Chiefs have started slowly in the Patrick Mahomes era, but this year feels a little different.

Kansas City lost the game and Xavier Worthy in Week 1, and Justin Herbert lit up its defense in Brazil. So, another slow start for the Chiefs this season.

This has happened before and the Chiefs have gone on and won the Super Bowl, though. So is this year different? Here's what our reporters found when asking people around the league.

‘Call me when Reid and Pat retire'

Everybody is always eager to pronounce the end of a dynasty, to move on to an era of parity, or maybe the next great team. That may be why so many were predicting doom after their 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil last Friday.

But some people in the NFL seem to still be worried about the Chiefs.

"I’ll stop worrying when they’re dead," one AFC scout texted me.

"Everyone says they’ve got no one on offense that scares you anymore," the scout said. "You know who scares me? Andy Reid and 15 (Patrick Mahomes)."

Reid and Mahomes might be enough to carry a team that looks, on the surface, like it doesn’t have enough offensive weapons, especially with WR Xavier Worthy out with a shoulder injury and 35-year-old TE Travis Kelce continuing to show his age.

"It’s the same stuff they used to say about New England," the scout said, "but (Bill) Belichick and (Tom) Brady did fine no matter who was around them. They’d probably still be winning titles today. So, call me when Reid and Pat retire." – Ralph Vacchiano

‘It’s not like they got wiped off the map'

Overreacting to opening weekend is a time-honored tradition in the NFL, but it might be a mistake this year when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I would just caution not to count the Chiefs out, just because of Week 1," said Mark Sanchez, host of the new FOX Sports digital show, "Rearview".

Why not? Because the Chiefs weren’t blown out by a bad team on Opening Day. They lost to a Super Bowl contender in the Los Angeles Chargers. And they only lost 27-21. They had a shot to win it in the end.

In fact, it came down to one play — one moment — when the Chiefs had the Chargers backed up to third and 14 on their own 34 with 2:14 remaining. But when Chiefs DT Chris Jones rushed inside, Chargers QB Justin Herbert escaped outside for a 19-yard run that sealed the win.

"It’s not like the Chargers beat the scheme," Sanchez said. "They beat one player because Chris Jones decided to rush inside and go for the sack and there was nobody looping for the contain. It’s not like the Chargers drew up a play to beat that coverage. Their quarterback is just an amazing athlete and reacted to it and beat them."

There was more than just one play to the game, of course, but the Chiefs were still right there and nearly got the ball back for more Patrick Mahomes magic in the end.

"The Chargers had a great outing," Sanchez said. "I think that’s a game the Chargers lose in the last couple of years and they found a way to win this one. That doesn’t mean the Chiefs suck. I think the Chargers are going to be good. The Chiefs were right there to win it. It’s not like they got wiped off the map." – Ralph Vacchiano

‘I’m convinced they have defensive issues'

From league sources I spoke with that are intimately familiar with the Chiefs, they agreed it’s too early to shovel dirt on the Kansas City dynasty.

"They have the best QB in the league and a good coach, so they will be fine," one coach told me. "But they still need a running game."

Another front office executive suggested that despite Kansas City’s struggles in the season opener in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers, he expects the Chiefs to turn things around.

"Caught up with Mahomes? No," the personnel executive told me. "They continue to have issues at both offensive tackle spots and Kingsley Suamataia struggled at guard. They have no legit running back and small receivers, but Travis Kelce is still productive.

"The defense has been their strength the last couple of years. They did not play well last week, but I think they will get it figured out."

Travis Kelce scored a touchdown against the Chargers, but he also collided with Xavier Worthy, which caused a shoulder injury for the second-year receiver. (Leandro Bernardes/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, a national scout says it’s time for Kansas City’s offense to change, better catering to an aging Mahomes.

"It’s way too early to say the Chiefs aren’t sustaining yet," the scout said. "But I saw a very uninspired Kansas City team live in August against Seattle, and I’m convinced they have defensive issues and moving parts issues on the offensive side.

"Mahomes will be slowing down soon, so both he and Andy will have to further evolve like almost all mobile quarterbacks have to do sooner or later." – Eric D. Williams

