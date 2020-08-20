National Football League Chiefs Ban Headdresses, Face Paint 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs are introducing new policies and measures for the 2020 season and beyond, including the banning of headdresses and certain styles of face paint.

The team announced the new directives in a statement on Thursday, after collaborating with local leaders from various American Indian communities.

Per the statement, headdresses will no longer be permitted inside Arrowhead Stadium, effective immediately. The Chiefs also addressed the issue of face paint in the statement.

"Face painting is still allowed for all fans, but any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions will be prohibited."

The team is also exploring other traditions, such as the Arrowhead Chop and the pregame beating of a large drum.

"This includes discussions around how to shift the focus of the drum to something that symbolizes the heartbeat of the stadium."

Essentially, while the Chiefs plan to have fans at Arrowhead Stadium this season in a reduced capacity, the mask wearing and physical distancing protocols won't be the only changes fans can expect.

There could be more on the way, too, per the end of Kansas City's statement.

"We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders. It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

