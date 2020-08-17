National Football League
Chiefs Plan For Reduced Fan Capacity
National Football League

Chiefs Plan For Reduced Fan Capacity

5 hours ago

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will play their 2020 home games with a reduced fan capacity at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs plan to institute enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures as well as new physical distancing measures protocols for fans, including in seating areas, places where lines tend to form, and in other high-traffic locations. There will also be no cash transactions in the stadium to minimize interactions between guests and staff.

The team announced it made the decision "under the guidelines established by the National Football League, and with the approval of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, City of Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer and City of Kansas City EMS Medical Director Dr. Erica Carney."

Kansas City's home opener is scheduled for Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans, a franchise that announced on Friday it will not allow fans at NRG Stadium to begin the season.

The Chiefs are expected to raise their Super Bowl LIV banner in their opener before a matchup between two of the league's most best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

The opener is a rematch of last season's AFC Championship, which the Chiefs won 51-31, coming back from a 24-point deficit.

The Chiefs were sixth in home fan attendance last season, selling 96.1% of their tickets. And now, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is ready to welcome fans back to the games.

After opening their season at home against the Texans, the Chiefs will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers and then Baltimore to play the Ravens before returning home to play the New England Patriots on Oct. 4.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Bryant To Audition in Baltimore

Bryant To Audition in Baltimore
Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant is expected to travel to Baltimore this week to work out for the Ravens.
12 hours ago
National Football League

Wright Named NFL's First Black President

Wright Named NFL's First Black President
The Washington Football Team hired former running back Jason Wright as team president on Monday.
12 hours ago
National Football League

Alex Smith Returns to Practice

Alex Smith Returns to Practice
Alex Smith has taken another massive step toward a remarkable comeback with the Washington Football Team.
1 day ago
National Football League

Colin Cowherd's NFC Predictions

Colin Cowherd's NFC Predictions
Colin Cowherd goes division-by-division to pick each team's record, include an ultra-competitive NFC North.
1 day ago
National Football League

Kelce Buys STEM Building in KC

Kelce Buys STEM Building in KC
After receiving a big pay day from the Chiefs this week, tight end Travis Kelce is putting that new money to good use.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks