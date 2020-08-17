National Football League Chiefs Plan For Reduced Fan Capacity 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will play their 2020 home games with a reduced fan capacity at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs plan to institute enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures as well as new physical distancing measures protocols for fans, including in seating areas, places where lines tend to form, and in other high-traffic locations. There will also be no cash transactions in the stadium to minimize interactions between guests and staff.

The team announced it made the decision "under the guidelines established by the National Football League, and with the approval of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, City of Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer and City of Kansas City EMS Medical Director Dr. Erica Carney."

Kansas City's home opener is scheduled for Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans, a franchise that announced on Friday it will not allow fans at NRG Stadium to begin the season.

The Chiefs are expected to raise their Super Bowl LIV banner in their opener before a matchup between two of the league's most best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

The opener is a rematch of last season's AFC Championship, which the Chiefs won 51-31, coming back from a 24-point deficit.

The Chiefs were sixth in home fan attendance last season, selling 96.1% of their tickets. And now, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is ready to welcome fans back to the games.

After opening their season at home against the Texans, the Chiefs will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers and then Baltimore to play the Ravens before returning home to play the New England Patriots on Oct. 4.

