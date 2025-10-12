Charles Woodson: Eagles 'Better Act Quick' on A.J. Brown's Frustrations

Whatever A.J. Brown's frustrations are with the Philadelphia Eagles, Charles Woodson finds the reasoning for them as pretty simple: He's not putting up the numbers he's been used to putting up through the first five years of his career.

On "FOX NFL Kickoff," Woodson implored the Eagles to resolve the problems with their star wide receiver as soon as possible.

"I feel his pain. I really do," Woodson said. "I don’t know what they’re going to do in Philly to make this man happy, but they better act quick."

As Brown's recorded just 25 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown through the first six games of the season, Woodson explained that the wide receiver is likely seeing his numbers trail behind some of the league's other top wide receivers and probably isn't happy about it.

"I’m going to tell you why A.J. Brown is mad: He’s looking at quarterbacks and receivers having fun on the other side of the sideline," Woodson said. "Then, you watch these games in the NFL. You watch the Bucs and the Seahawks. You watch Jaxon Smith-Njigba go for 132 yards. [Emeka] Egbuka goes for 106. They’re averaging 107 and 89, respectively, on the season, and they’re doing it with journeymen quarterbacks. Baker [Mayfield’s] been with a few teams. Sam Darnold’s been with a few teams.

"But they continue to be able to find their receivers, and A.J.’s thinking to himself, ‘I’m supposed to have a top-five quarterback. … Why am I not having these types of days?’"

Brown, who was top five in receiving yards in his first two seasons with the Eagles (2022 and 2023), has seen his numbers take a notable dip over the last two years. After averaging 86.8 yards per game over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he's averaged 71 yards per game since 2024. This year, Brown's just averaged 45.7 yards per game, which ranked 31st among qualified players entering Sunday's slate.

A.J. Brown and the Eagles offense are off to a slow start to the season despite their 4-2 record. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Brown's drop in production is just one of the few signs that the Eagles' offense hasn't looked the same as it did when they won the Super Bowl last season. They're 29th in total yards per game (274.5) after ranking eighth in the same stat last season (367.2).

As the Eagles have struggled, Woodson continued to harp on the fact that several teams with perceived lesser talent on offense are playing better than Philadelphia this year, likely making Brown frustrated.

"I’m going to take it a step further and go to Mac Jones in San Francisco. Him and Kendrick Bourne look like Joe Montana and Jerry Rice," Woodson said. "A.J. Brown is sitting here, thinking, ‘Wait a minute, I’ve got a Heisman Trophy winner on the other side (DeVonta Smith) and I can’t get the rock? I can’t get to 100 yards per game?’"

