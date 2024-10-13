National Football League
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh briefly leaves due to arrhythmia vs. Broncos
Published Oct. 13, 2024 7:10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was checked out in the medical tent before kickoff Sunday at Denver and then briefly headed to the locker room because of an illness.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took over until Harbaugh returned midway through the first quarter with the Chargers ahead 3-0.

Around the same time Harbaugh went to the locker room, Broncos standout CB Pat Surtain II suffered a concussion while breaking up a pass and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Surtain remained down on the field as trainers ran over to the far side to check on him. He eventually walked to the sideline on his own, with his hands on top of his helmet.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Surtain is the reigning AFC defensive player of the week. He had two interceptions last weekend in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, including a 100-yard pick-six that swung the momentum in Denver's favor. It was the second-longest interception return for a touchdown in team history, behind Aqib Talib’s 103-yarder in 2017.

Surtain entered the game with 14 tackles and four pass breakups. He was the ninth overall draft pick in 2021.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

