National Football League Can Rams WR Cooper Kupp still play? Sources around the league weigh in Updated Feb. 5, 2025 9:08 p.m. ET

Yes, Cooper Kupp is on the back nine of his career, which is the reason the Los Angeles Rams are making trade calls for him this offseason.

Kupp won the receiving triple crown in 2021, leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). He also led the Rams to the Super Bowl title that season and took home MVP honors. His 2021 season, when he won NFL Offensive Player of the Year, was the completion of three straight years with more than 90 catches.

Since then, however, Kupp hasn't played a full season, missing 18 games over the past three years due to injuries. And he has not had more than 75 catches or 812 yards in a season.

Kupp is scheduled to make $20 million if he's on the roster with the Rams next season, $5 million of which has already been guaranteed. And he will receive a $7.5 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league year in March. The Rams are reportedly willing to pay some of his contract to hasten a trade.

So there's motivation for the Rams and Kupp to figure out his situation sooner rather than later, whether it's a trade or an outright release. Although his production has waned, Kupp believes he can still be a productive player in the league. He has always been known for his strong work ethic and leadership skills, and he is a willing blocker in the running game.

"I feel like I've got a lot of good football left in me," Kupp told reporters during the Rams' locker room cleanout at the end of the season. "I'll be playing football next year. That much I know."

However, inquiring teams will have to determine for themselves if they think Kupp, who turns 32 in June, can still play at a level worthy of his paycheck.

Sources around the league offer differing opinions.

Said one NFL coach who faces him twice a year: "Kupp is not him anymore. No team is gonna pick up that contract. Minimal juice."

A longtime NFL scout offered a more positive evaluation.

"No question he does [have something left]," said the scout. "The Rams just don't want to pay the market. He's a [WR] 1 or 2 for almost any team. Someone said he's lost lower body quickness — I don't buy that. Puka [Nacua] will never be him in hands or awareness."

Former NFL receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is even more emphatic in his belief in Kupp. "He absolutely has gas in the tank," Houshmandzadeh said. "Premium gas at that."

A longtime NFL receivers coach said Kupp could have a similar impact for a young quarterback as 34-year-old Adam Thielen had for Bryce Young with the Carolina Panthers. He ventured that if Kupp continues to take care of his body, he could be a productive receiver for the next two years.

And he cites Kupp's college days to explain the receiver's true value.

"I thought he had a hurt shoulder at the Senior Bowl," the receivers coach said. "He didn't look awesome, but he looked good running routes. I questioned if he could operate in the slot and hold up.

"When I interviewed him at the combine, he was absolutely one of the most sensational combine interviews. Very intelligent. So, in my opinion, if he can continue to change and sink his hips — he's never going to be a burner, never was — he's a really crafty and intelligent human being. And he's tremendously serious about his craft."

Cooper Kupp’s market value and where he could land next

Kupp could be an asset for teams that operate a Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan system like the Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals or Green Bay Packers. Kupp also has a good relationship with Jared Goff from their time together in Los Angeles, so the Detroit Lions could make sense as a potential destination.

Other teams with young quarterbacks like the Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers could benefit from a veteran player who is a coach on the field.

Specifically, Kupp would be an asset for the Chargers and their young receivers room. And his family would not have to move.

"He was undervalued coming out and now again due to the price tag," the longtime scout said.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

