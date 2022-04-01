Baker Mayfield Can Baker Mayfield revive his career with the Seattle Seahawks? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The list of NFL quarterback transactions continues to grow, but Baker Mayfield hasn't had any luck finding a new home away from the Cleveland Browns.

In the wake of the Denver Broncos ' trade for Russell Wilson , there was speculation that Mayfield could make his way to Seattle after it was reported that the Seahawks were interested in him.

However, there has been no action on that front, and on top of that, Pete Carroll & Co. acquired Drew Lock as the presumptive starter, via the Wilson trade.

So, where does that leave Mayfield?

There's still a possibility that a move to Seattle plays out.

An anonymous NFC personnel executive told FanSided that "there’s no doubt that Baker Mayfield is Seattle’s best option" because Pete Carroll can corral the "bigger than life" 26-year-old QB.

On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho agreed that the Seahawks would be an ideal fit for Mayfield.

"Baker Mayfield is a quarterback that is content throwing the ball 22 times a game," he said. "Baker Mayfield is a quarterback that does not need to 'cook.' Baker Mayfield is a quarterback that is content just having 200-or-so passing yards per game, two touchdowns a game.

"Pete Carroll loves winning championships by playing great defense, running the football and throwing the ball sparingly. He does not want to go out there and air it out. Remember, when Pete Carroll was dominant in the National Football League, that was his recipe for success.

"[Mayfield] might not be the quarterback that Pete Carroll wants, just based upon his name and his history, but Baker Mayfield is the exact quarterback that Pete Carroll needs," Acho added.

Mayfield's offseason has gone from bad to worse . The mess began with the Browns publicly courting his replacement, former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson . Mayfield officially requested a trade shortly thereafter, but Cleveland has taken part in very few discussions surrounding a trade for the former No. 1 draft pick, whose 35.1 quarterback rating in 2021 was the fifth-worst in the league.

What's more, Mayfield's base salary of $18.9 million is fully guaranteed for 2022 — one of the top reasons why teams aren't knocking at Cleveland's door.

While FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd agrees that Seattle could indeed be a fit for Mayfield, he is also confident that the former Heisman Trophy winner will realize that it will be challenging for him to find a better situation than what he had in Cleveland.

"I think what Baker’s story right now is that he doesn’t have a market and he got dumped," Cowherd said. "He can turn that around by going to Seattle and crushing, but I think he’s going to realize really quickly ‘boy that was good.’"

Cowherd went on to compare the current rosters of the Browns and Seahawks, making the case the Cleveland’s roster is far superior right now.

"Cleveland has the much better O-line, much better running backs, arguably the best pass rusher in the world in Myles Garrett, an offensive coach, and they really believed in him, and he screwed it up," Cowherd said. "Seattle is in a brutal division with easily the fourth-best roster and a 70-year-old defensive coach, and a bad O-line, and B-level running backs."

If Seattle doesn't make a play for Mayfield, there aren't many options left.

Matt Ryan ( Indianapolis Colts ), Marcus Mariota ( Atlanta Falcons ), Carson Wentz ( Washington Commanders ) and Mitch Trubisky ( Pittsburgh Steelers ) have all found new homes, while the New Orleans Saints re-signed Jameis Winston and the Carolina Panthers appear to be sticking with Sam Darnold .

