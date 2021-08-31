Cam Newton What's next for Cam Newton after being cut by the New England Patriots? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

An MVP-winning quarterback is on the NFL market.

The New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday, meaning the 32-year-old QB, who won the league MVP award in 2015, is looking for a new home.

A career 60.1% passer with 31,698 passing yards, 190 passing touchdowns and 118 interceptions, Newton joined the Patriots in 2020 following nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Newton has also rushed for 5,398 yards and 70 touchdowns in his 10-year career.

With New England last season, the 2011 No. 1 overall pick completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions while also rushing for 592 yards and 12 TDs.

Newton entered training camp as the presumed starter for the Patriots, but rookie first-round pick Mac Jones showed enough over the course of the preseason to claim the job.

Despite the relative surprise of the Pats bidding him farewell on the final day for teams to trim rosters to 53, Newton apparently took the news in stride.

"I really appreciate all the love and support during this time, but I must say … please don't feel sorry for me!!" Newton wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday.

The question now becomes: With his one-year stay in New England at an end, what's next for Newton?

Assuming he still wants to start, his options appear scant but not bare.

Skip Bayless of "Undisputed" contended that the Washington Football Team, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans could all be potential landing spots for Newton.

Washington, in particular, could hold some intrigue for Newton, as it would reunite the QB with his former head coach in Carolina, Ron Rivera.

As Bayless pointed out, Washington's current starter/backup QB combo of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke is the only real question area on an otherwise loaded football team.

"What does Ron Rivera now think of Cam, that he won with and went miles with and knows him inside and out?" Bayless asked. "Would he think he'd be a little better choice at quarterback right now than Fitzpatrick? I'm gonna say yes, he would."

Under Rivera in Carolina, Newton passed for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns, along with 4,806 rushing yards and 58 rushing touchdowns in the regular season. They went 3-4 as a duo in the playoffs, making it to the Super Bowl in 2015, Newton's MVP season.

However, there could be one big hurdle to a reunion between Newton and Rivera.

Rivera, who is immune-deficient after battling cancer last year, has been very vocal about his frustrations about COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. Last month, he said he was "beyond frustrated" that so many of his players were unvaccinated.

Before he was released Tuesday, Newton missed several practices with the Patriots due to what the team called a misunderstanding of the COVID-19 protocols.

Given that, it can be surmised that Newton has opted not to take the vaccine and is therefore subject to different restrictions, per the NFL's policy.

As Bayless mentioned, the Texans could also be an option. Amid Deshaun Watson's trade demand and the quarterback's legal troubles, the Texans seem poised to go with Tyrod Taylor as their starter.

Shannon Sharpe said he believes the Texans would be interested in Newton, as he would give them some insurance at the position.

Another team in Texas getting some buzz is none other than the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott is the nailed-on starter in Dallas, no question, but he has been banged up this preseason and is coming off a major injury to his leg last year. If Newton is ready to accept a backup role, Bayless is a big fan of the idea.

"Bingo! Do it, Jerry!" Bayless said. "This is perfect. Cam Newton was made to be a Dallas Cowboy. It is the greatest show on earth. … It works because Dak has gone from being all-time durable to a little fragile, am I right? … Would [Dak] be threatened by backup Cam Newton? No. And would Cam know that he might have an opportunity? Yes, he would. So I think they would be a good fit."

Wherever Newton winds up, he's sure to bring a lot of attention.

Whether that's as a starter, a backup or even an emergency replacement if a starting QB suffers an injury sometime this season remains to be seen.

