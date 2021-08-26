National Football League
Did Cam Newton's absence open door for Mac Jones to become starter? Did Cam Newton's absence open door for Mac Jones to become starter?
National Football League

Did Cam Newton's absence open door for Mac Jones to become starter?

4 hours ago

A few weeks into his tenure in New England, Mac Jones is already accomplishing something Tom Brady couldn't: dominating the New York Giants

Ridiculousness aside, all reports out of Wednesday's Patriots-Giants joint practice are that the rookie Jones isn't carrying himself so much like a rookie. 

According to reports, Jones completed 35 of 40 pass attempts Wednesday, including 18 in a row at one point. 

Jones' great performance comes on the heels of him taking first-team reps in practice every day this week after presumed starter Cam Newton was sidelined for five days due to NFL COVID-19 protocols. 

And for Patriots insider Tom Curran, a frequent guest on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd, the job should now belong to Jones. 

For more up-to-date news on all things Patriots, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Newton and the Pats had a "misunderstanding," as the team outlined it, after Newton left the New England practice facility Saturday for a medical appointment and did not satisfy league testing requirements.

Regardless, in Newton's time away from the team – he returned Thursday – Jones was on fire, and the quarterback competition between the two seems to be at its peak. 

Is Jones now the favorite to start for New England? And would it be fair for him to be given the position due to Newton's absence? 

When asked this week, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was coy, as is tradition for the veteran coach. He said, "I don't have a timetable on that" when asked when he will announce the team's Week 1 starter, and said, "I'm not sure how that will go" when asked if the decision could come soon. 

Classic "Hoodie."

On Thursday's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe said that whether Jones wins the job or not, he's now firmly in the discussion after Newton opened the door for him to get first-team reps. 

If Jones does assume the starting role, it wouldn't be the first time in NFL history that a guy took advantage of an opportunity when the guy in front of him was absent for some reason. 

Former Pro Bowler Greg Jennings outlined this phenomenon on Thursday's version of "First Things First."

Probably the most famous example of a player being usurped on the depth chart actually happened in New England, when Tom Brady took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe back in 2001 and never looked back. 

Two other starting QBs in today's game also got their chance when the first stringer was unavailable. Dak Prescott took over for the Dallas Cowboys when Tony Romo injured his back during the third preseason game back in 2016. And the Baltimore Ravens turned to Lamar Jackson when Joe Flacco hurt his hip in Week 9 of the 2018 season.

As the season inches closer – New England will host Miami on Sept. 12 to kick off their 2021 campaign – the starting QB picture will become clearer across the league, including for the Patriots, no matter how much Belichick might try to avoid it.

But for now, Mac's attack on Cam's spot seems to be unrelenting.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Super-Status
National Football League

Super-Status

Super-Status
Trevor Lawrence has officially been named the starter in Jacksonville. Is the Clemson product destined for superstardom?
50 mins ago
Super 6: How To Play, Prizes & More
National Football League

Super 6: How To Play, Prizes & More

Super 6: How To Play, Prizes & More
Each and every week, FOX Bet Super 6 offers you the chance to win big for free. Here's everything you need to know.
2 hours ago
Locked Out
Denver Broncos

Locked Out

Locked Out
The Broncos named Teddy Bridgewater their starter over Drew Lock on Wednesday, just as Colin Cowherd expected.
22 hours ago
The Most Puzzling Time Of The Year
National Football League

The Most Puzzling Time Of The Year

The Most Puzzling Time Of The Year
The NFL preseason is a big old muddle, designed to tug and gnaw at the weakest points of a fan's psyche, Martin Rogers writes.
1 day ago
Shaky Situation
Dallas Cowboys

Shaky Situation

Shaky Situation
A few weeks ago, expectations for the Cowboys were sky-high. Now, with Dak Prescott on the mend, confidence levels vary.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes