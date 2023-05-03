National Football League
Bucs mourn Shaq Barrett's daughter
Updated May. 3, 2023 5:29 p.m. ET
Greg Auman
NFC South Reporter

The Buccaneers are mourning a tragic loss this week with the news that outside linebacker Shaq Barrett's 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drowned in the pool at the familys' Tampa home Sunday morning.

"That was really, really a tragedy, and our heart goes out to Shaq and his family," defensive line coach and run game coordinator Kacy Rodgers said, speaking to reporters Wednesday. "We want to give him as much support as we can, because that's something you don't have the words to express what Shaq means to us, as a player and as a person."

Barrett, 30, has spent the last four years with Tampa Bay, and he and his wife Jordanna lost the youngest of their four children. The Bucs sent out a message of condolences on social media Sunday, offering "support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss."

"That was one of the worst days of my life," inside linebackers coach and pass game coordinator Larry Foote said, getting emotional before he could continue any response.

Barrett set the Bucs' single-season sack record with a league-leading 19.5 in 2019 and has been to two Pro Bowls in his four years in Tampa, but his impact on the locker room has been much more than that. Rodgers said Barrett was likeable enough that when he spoke to his own mother Tuesday, she remembered how nice he was in meeting her at a game last season.

"The words just do not say what he means to us," Rodgers said. "We're pulling for him, and we know it's a tough time for him and his family."

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman.  

