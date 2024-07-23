National Football League
Browns receiver Amari Cooper restructures final year of contract, reports to camp
Published Jul. 23, 2024

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has restructured the final year of his contract, adding $5 million of incentives to his $20 million base, per multiple reports.

Cooper held out of mandatory minicamp to protest for more money. But he reported on time for training camp after agreeing to the new deal, which now reportedly means that $80 million of the five-year, $100 million deal he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 will be guaranteed.

Cooper is still scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

Cooper has been the Browns' top receiver since he was acquired in a 2022 trade from the Cowboys, who were willing to part with him just two seasons after handing him that big extension.

The 30-year-old has caught 150 passes for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two seasons in Cleveland.

His contract situation had the potential to be a major distraction for the Browns, who made the playoffs last season and have higher expectations in 2024. But he's in camp and will be on the field Thursday when the Browns practice for the second year in a row at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.

Cooper was fined more than $100,000 for missing minicamp and was facing daily fines of $50,000 if he held out of training camp.

The former Alabama standout — and No. 4 overall pick in 2015 by the Raiders — caught 72 passes for a career-high 1,250 yards last season while making his fifth Pro Bowl.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

