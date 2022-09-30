National Football League Browns' Myles Garrett 'grateful' to survive car crash 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Cleveland Browns' star defensive end Myles Garrett says he's happy to be alive after being involved in a single-car crash on Monday.

Garrett told reporters Friday that he's "definitely grateful to be here" just days after he was hospitalized with injuries to his left shoulder and right biceps.

"With what I saw right after, with the pictures, it was a helluva event," Garrett said. "I'm grateful to not just be alive but to also have my family and my support system around me and keep me locked in and keep me focused on keeping it day-by-day."

Garrett's face looked noticeably wounded from the incident. In addition to injuries in his left shoulder and right biceps, Garrett suffered cuts and bruises as well as a popped blood vessel in his left eye. However, he said he's "recovering pretty quickly."

"It's gone up and down, but right now I feel a lot better than I have," Garrett said. "Emotionally, I'm pretty grounded with it. I think I've put it behind me. Physically, I'm still dealing with the injuries that came along with it."

Garrett didn't rule out the possibility of playing Sunday against the Falcons, though he noted that the Browns coaching and training staffs have a say, too.

"That's just my competitive spirit and my nature," Garrett said. "Physically, we have to assess that, going up to the game. ... That's a decision we'll make a little closer to game time."

Garrett was issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A crash report determined that Garrett was driving his car at 65 mph on a road with a 45 mph speed limit when he crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth, Ohio.

"I think this will be definitely a wake-up call for me," Garrett said. "Just trying to be smart overall with driving. Don't take it for granted. I'm able to still be here. You know, just take my time."

When Garrett crashed, his car struck a ditch before hitting a fire hydrant and overturning several times. The police investigation found that neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the incident. Garrett was discharged from a local hospital that night, as was a female passenger who suffered minor head injuries.

Both Garrett and the passenger were wearing seatbelts, which he credited keeping him alive.

"That really saved my and my passenger's life," Garrett said. "[Allowed us] to walk away from that crash."

