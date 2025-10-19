Brandon Graham Closing In on Return to Eagles After Offseason Retirement

The Eagles need help with their pass rush, and they might get it from a familiar face.

According to FOX's Jay Glazer, Brandon Graham is considering coming out of retirement for the Eagles this season. Graham retired after the Super Bowl earlier this season.

The Eagles need help up front on defense after the abrupt retirement of Za’Darius Smith. After joining Philadelphia after Week 2, Smith retired last Monday. He had signed a one-year contract with the Eagles worth $9 million.

The Eagles only have nine sacks this season through six games, which is a far cry from what that defense is used to. It doesn’t help that defensive tackle Jalen Carter has also missed two games.

For reference, the Eagles had 45 sacks (2.6 per game) last season. They’re averaging just 1.5 so far this year.

Philadelphia could get help in the form of Graham, who played his entire 15-year career with the Eagles. The 37-year-old appeared in 11 games last season as he won his second Super Bowl ring. He had 3.5 sacks, but an injury limited him to only one playoff appearance. Graham tore his triceps in Week 12 of last season and then re-aggravated the injury in the Super Bowl.