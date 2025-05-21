National Football League Bills, NFC East to be featured on 'Hard Knocks' in 2025 NFL season Published May. 21, 2025 1:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The offseason edition of "Hard Knocks" won't air in 2025, but the usual training camp version, along with the in-season edition of the show, will air again this year. The Buffalo Bills will be featured in the training camp version of "Hard Knocks," while the NFC East will be the featured division in the in-season edition of the show, the league announced Wednesday.

This will mark the first time that the Bills have been featured on the long-running HBO show, which is also produced by NFL Films. It also marks the first time that a team that made the playoffs in the season prior will be featured in the training camp version of "Hard Knocks" since 2013. In recent years, the NFL has had trouble getting teams to volunteer to be a part of the show, with teams that made the postseason in the previous year getting an exemption from being forced onto the show.

As a result, the NFL changed the rules on which teams could be forced to appear on the training camp version of "Hard Knocks" at the league meetings earlier this offseason. Teams can't be forced to appear on the training camp version of "Hard Knocks" if they have a first-year head coach, if they're not a member of the division to be featured in "Hard Knocks: In Season" for such upcoming season or a member of the division to be featured in the immediately subsequent season, and hasn't been featured in "Hard Knocks: Training Camp" in the previous eight seasons.

The 2025 season is shaping up to be another pivotal one for the Bills. Josh Allen had a career year in 2024, winning MVP for the first time in his career. However, their season ended at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth time in five years, losing in the AFC Championship Game.

As for the in-season version of "Hard Knocks," this marks the second straight year that edition of the show will feature a division instead of a team. Last season, the AFC North was the featured division on "Hard Knocks: In Season."

The NFC East is arguably the most discussed division in all of football. Of course, the Philadelphia Eagles will be seeking to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2025. The Washington Commanders will also look to have another strong year as they're trying to build off the momentum from Jayden Daniels' rookie season, where they lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, are seeking a bounce-back season in 2025. Dak Prescott struggled in the first half of the 2024 season before hamstring surgery cut his year short. Dallas will also be guided by first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer, with wide receiver George Pickens being among its notable additions.

Finally, the New York Giants will also enter a pivotal year in 2025, but for a different reason than the Bills. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are likely fighting for their jobs this upcoming season following two straight miserable years. The Giants remade their quarterback room this offseason to try and spark their team for 2025, signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston before using a first-round pick on Jaxson Dart.

The season premiere of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" will be on Aug. 5. "Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East" will premiere in December.

