Bills DE Shaq Lawson confronts, appears to shove fan during loss to Eagles
Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson confronted Eagles fans and appeared to shove one of them during Buffalo's loss to Philadelphia on Sunday night.
Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and other Bills players walked from the sideline toward the front row of stands at Lincoln Financial Field and started jawing at Eagles fans. Phillips got close to the face of one fan before Lawson walked up and seemingly made physical contact with the spectator, according to video circulating on social media.
Security eventually intervened and the fan continued to shout toward the Buffalo players.
Defensive end Leonard Floyd tried to defuse the situation and walked the players back to the sideline.
The Bills did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Sunday night.
The Eagles beat the Bills 37-34 in overtime.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
NFL Week 12 highlights: Ravens outlast Chargers; Eagles get OT win over Bills
2023 NFL overtime rules: Regular season vs. playoffs
NFL Stock Watch: Jalen Hurts makes MVP statement; Bill Belichick, Patriots hit new low
-
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills: Prediction, odds, picks
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 12 picks
-
Shaquille Leonard will visit Cowboys this week; Eagles, Vikings reportedly have interest
Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Prediction, odds, picks
-
NFL Week 12 highlights: Ravens outlast Chargers; Eagles get OT win over Bills
2023 NFL overtime rules: Regular season vs. playoffs
NFL Stock Watch: Jalen Hurts makes MVP statement; Bill Belichick, Patriots hit new low
-
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills: Prediction, odds, picks
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 12 picks
-
Shaquille Leonard will visit Cowboys this week; Eagles, Vikings reportedly have interest
Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Prediction, odds, picks