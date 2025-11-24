The Big Picture: Browns Should Embrace The Shedeur Sanders Experience

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) — Defensive tackle Maliek Collins finished with a career-high 2.5 sacks in the Cleveland Browns’ 24-10 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Yet, that dominating performance took a back seat to Collins’ fellow defensive lineman Myles Garrett, who totaled three sacks as the Browns took down Las Vegas quarterback Geno Smith 10 times — a dominating performance that basically led to the firing of Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly hours later by head coach Pete Carroll.

And, oh yeah, some guy named Shedeur Sanders made his first NFL start at quarterback. Both Collins' and Garrett's performances took a backseat to the day Sanders had as the rookie completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in his first career start. Sanders was sacked just once, posting an 87.3 passer rating.

But afterward, Collins was understandably more focused on how well the Browns' defense got after the Raiders when he was asked about Sanders' performance.

"We came out with the victory, so whatever that means," Collins said in the locker room. "I don’t get paid to evaluate our quarterback play. But I know we won today, and I’m excited for our defense. Our defensive line had a good day today, so that’s all I care about."

Cleveland’s defense, in general, and Garrett in particular, have been carrying this team the entire season. The Browns rank second in the league in total defense (273 yards per game) and second in the league in sacks with 42.

Garrett eclipsed his own franchise record of 16 sacks and now has 18 on the year, five short of breaking the NFL record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan in 2001. Head coach Kevin Stefanski gave out the only game ball in a jubilant Cleveland locker room to Garrett.

Shedeur Sanders' first touchdown pass went to fellow rookie Dylan Sampson. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

There was no game ball for Sanders in winning his first NFL start as a pro.

However, Sanders’ first start provided a glimmer of hope for a terrible Cleveland offense up until this point. Specifically, the Colorado product’s energy and ability to create explosive plays made it easier for Cleveland to get into the end zone, with the Browns shutting down the Raiders offensively.

Late in the first quarter, on third-and-8 from Cleveland’s 46-yard line, Sanders rolled right to elude a free runner and connected on a deep pass to fellow rookie Isaiah Bond for a 52-yard chunk play, setting up rookie running back Quinshon Judkins’ second touchdown of the day.

"There’s not many guys in the league that can make that throw," Garrett said at the podium about that play, who reacted with surprise watching it from the sideline. "That was a hell of a throw. And I hope he can continue to grow and develop from making plays like that and take it from there."

Carroll was also impressed by Sanders' throw on the completion to Bond.

"That was an extraordinary ball that he threw on that one. And that was really the one that. … was kind of the dagger in the ball game. As it turned out, that was what changed things."

Sanders also connected with rookie running back Dylan Sampson on a screen pass for a 66-yard score and found receiver Jerry Jeudy on a crossing route for a 39-yard connection that had Cleveland in scoring position before he fumbled.

Those three completions were the longest passing plays from scrimmage for the Browns this season, and they all came from a fifth-round rookie who just earned first-team reps with the starters this week.

Stefanski was tepid in his praise for Sanders after the game and noncommittal on whether he would start next week against the San Francisco 49ers, with Dillon Gabriel still in concussion protocol.

"You saw a lot of what Shedeur does well on the field today," Stefanski said at the podium. "I thought to make that play off schedule when we were out manned in the protection, get the ball down the field. So, there’s a lot that he’s doing well, and there’s a lot that he’s working on which is what I appreciate about young guys that want to get better."

For his part, Sanders said getting thrown into the fire and struggling against the Baltimore Ravens in relief duty last week helped him prepare for his first start.

"I’m thankful for that experience because that helped me get to where I am today," Sanders said in his postgame press conference. "That helped me go into the game very comfortable knowing that they got a great defense, with the Ravens, knowing the different looks at how they could be confusing to the naked eye.

"But that’s why during the game, I was smiling so much. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, if this is what it is, I know I am going to be able to accept that challenge and move forward one day and be able to have success.’"

Sanders became the 45th starting quarterback for the Browns since 1994, the most in the league. The Browns have two first-round picks in next year’s draft and a strong defense as a foundation for a young quarterback.

Cleveland quarterbacks were 0-17 since 1999 in their first NFL start, and Browns rookie quarterbacks were 0-13 in their first start in that span, according to FOX Sports research. A Cleveland rookie quarterback had not won his first start since Eric Zeier in 1995.

A horde of Browns fans clad in orange and brown made the trek to Vegas to watch Sanders’ debut. Even injured quarterback Deshaun Watson, still rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon injury, traveled for the first time to support Sanders on the sideline.

For a franchise that’s struggled to find consistency at the position, Stefanski should let Sanders start the rest of the season and see what they have.

What’s there to lose? Yes, the outgoing Sanders can be tough to deal with at times publicly, but the talent is evident, and he adds an explosive element sorely missing in Cleveland’s offense.

Sanders understands the assignment.

"Everybody’s not in the best situation, but it’s no excuse," Sanders said at the podium. "You got to go out there and perform. There’s no choice and no question. Nobody cares if this was one week of prep. Who cares? A lot of people want to see me fail, and it isn’t going to happen."

