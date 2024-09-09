National Football League
Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze has MRI after injuring knee in season opener
Published Sep. 9, 2024 3:58 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears receiver Rome Odunze was having an MRI on Monday for a knee injury he suffered the previous day in his NFL debut, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Eberflus said he thinks Odunze was hurt blocking during Sunday's 24-17 season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans. He had little to say about the severity of the injury or the team's level of concern.

The No. 9 overall pick, Odunze had one catch against the Titans. He was seen hopping toward the sideline during D’Andre Swift’s 20-yard run with 4:22 left in the game.

"I don’t have enough information yet," Eberflus said. "We’ll see on Wednesday."

The Bears overhauled their offense in the offseason, drafting quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick and loading up around the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner out of USC.

Odunze is part of a potentially potent trio in Chicago after leading the nation with a school-record 1,640 yards for Washington last season. The Bears also made a blockbuster trade for a receiver for the second straight year, getting six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers after acquiring DJ Moore from Carolina in 2023.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

