National Football League 'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite NFL Week 10 bets, plus 49ers-Jaguars Updated Nov. 10, 2023 4:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Another exciting weekend of NFL football is upon us, meaning it's another opportunity to throw some money down on the big games.

And if you are betting on the games, you'll want to listen to The Group Chat segment of the latest episode of "Bear Bets", as the fellas break down this week's biggest matchups.

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz, along with Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill, had a lot of thoughts on the Week 10 slate and some futures bets to make.

Let's get right to their bets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most enticing matchup of the weekend takes place in Jacksonville, where the 49ers (-3) meet the Jaguars (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). What picks do you like in this matchup?

The Bear: 49ers -3

"I think the Niners needed that week off after the three-game losing streak. Trent Williams is out again. But they do get Deebo Samuel back, and they're banking on the Chase Young acquisition to help that defensive front.

"I think it's still the most talented team in the NFC, even though their record is behind the Eagles. I know Jacksonville has won five straight, but this is a big step up in competition from what they've faced."

Hill: Stay away

"I want no part of it. You mentioned this is the best game to watch, maybe the most important game, the sexiest matchup. This is, to me, the worst game to bet. I have no feel. I don't want to step in front of San Francisco off three losses, off of a bye."

Schwartz: Leaning Jaguars +3

"I think people are sleeping on how good Jacksonville actually is. They're off a bye as well. Doug Peterson has done well as a coach off of a bye. I think the Jags have played 20 straight games — they've lost five, and three were against the Chiefs. They're a good football team. And I think that we're discounting Jacksonville here. I was shocked to see them getting three points in this game. I think they're just as good as San Francisco."

One of the "gross" games that this group has their eyes on is Sunday's Packers-Steelers game in Pittsburgh. Do you like a play there?

Sammy P: Leaning Under 39

"Not only have [the Steelers] been outgained in every game, they've been outscored by 30 points, which is, I guess we just give Mike Tomlin a hat tip. The guy, again, has done an incredible job, and that defense inside the red zone shuts almost everything down.

"So it's probably a game that I go Under there. I'm not laying three with Pittsburgh, but I don't love Green Bay."

Hill: Leaning Packers +3.5 if you can find it, but don't hate taking Mike Tomlin +2100 to win Coach of the Year

"I have no appetite for laying points with this Steelers team. If they were to win, which they probably will, it'll probably be another 20-17 type of game.

"If you do like the Steelers to win, however, to me, Tomlin at 21-1 to win Coach of the Year is mispriced. … There's a lifetime achievement award possibility here, and I don't know if anyone's run away with this award. Dan Campbell's the favorite, I guess, but they were minus money to win the division. That's usually not how you win this award. You usually win this award by overachieving."

What other sides are you intrigued by in Week 10?

Hill: Ravens -6 @ Browns

"I still don't believe in Deshaun Watson. It's still one of the bigger stories in the league, this idea he's rusty, it's the time off — it's just always something. I know they won last week. The numbers were OK. He still does not look like the same player, and if you're going to put him outdoors against a good defense, to me, I think the Ravens are going to win this game and win comfortably."

The Bear: Texans +7 @ Bengals, Chargers +3 vs. Lions

"You could talk me into taking Houston +7, especially if Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase haven't been practicing. At some point, the Bengals are going to have a game where they just kind of go through the motions. Maybe after the last couple of weeks where they've been facing opponents that they've absolutely wanted to win the big game, this feels like a [letdown] spot."

"The Chargers have actually had three straight weeks where the game has been decided well before the final two minutes. I think we're due for one of those field goal nail-biters at the end of the game. Let's get back to Chargers football."

&amp;nbsp;

&amp;nbsp;

share