National Football League 'Bear Bets': Group Chat discusses 2024 NFL Draft; 'Bears keep Justin Fields' Published Jan. 5, 2024 4:37 p.m. ET

After weeks of kind of knowing, but not for sure, the Chicago Bears are locked into the No.1 overall pick for the second year in a row. They are officially on the clock for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The pundits expect there to be two main contenders for the top pick, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, both quarterbacks out of USC and North Carolina, respectively.

That said, the public and sportsbooks, have settled on Williams as the clear favorite for the top slot, with books now listing him as high as -650 to go first in the upcoming draft. There's also an option where you can bet on Williams vs. the field, which has the field listed at +470.

The bigger question on everyone's mind right now is will the Bears keep Justin Fields?

The "Bear Bets" Group Chat discussed the No. 1 pick debate from a team perspective this week, and Sam Panayotovich and Geoff Schwartz shared their thoughts on the hot topic.

Let's dive into the action.

Sammy P: Lean Caleb Williams

"Let's call it five teams that are desperately in need of a quarterback, and maybe there are five teams that would entertain, picking No. 1 overall. Obviously, the Bears are going to have number one, and I don't think they're going to keep it. So there might be five teams that trade up to do it. I think three of the five would take Caleb. Maybe one of them takes Drake Maye. Maybe one of them falls for Michael Penix Jr. after the National Championship Game if Washington wins. That said, I do think the Bears keep Justin Fields."

Chicago Bears No. 1 Pick: USC’s Caleb Williams, UNC’s Drake Maye or keep Justin Fields?

Geoff Schwartz: Bears should draft a QB, likely Caleb Williams

"So the Bears are keeping Fields and will pick up his fifth-year option? And then sign him to a long-term deal, like 40 million dollars per year? If you pass on Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, that means you are saying that Justin Fields is our long-term quarterback, right? You're not passing on him for one more audition year for Fields, right? And then you have to pay him 40 million dollars per year to be your quarterback? That would be insane.'

Sammy P: Whether there is a trade or not, Caleb Williams is likely the pick

"Like I said, if they keep the pick they are going to take Caleb. If they trade the pick, somebody else is going to take Caleb."

So, there you have it, folks. The Group Chat is convinced that Williams' name will be called first at the draft, regardless of what the Bears end up doing.

