National Football League
Baltimore Ravens signing former Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson
1 hour ago

DeSean Jackson is back. 

The former Pro Bowl receiver is signing with the Ravens following a Tuesday workout, NFL Network reported.

Baltimore (3-3) has been shorthanded at wideout the past few weeks with Rashod Bateman nursing a foot injury. Coach John Harbaugh said Bateman is close to returning but didn't say how probable he was to play against the Browns in Week 7.  

Jackson was last with the Raiders, with whom he appeared in nine games and caught 12 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown in 2021. The 35-year-old speedster also played eight games with the Rams last year, catching eight passes for 221 yards and a score. 

His 22.7 yards per catch was a career high, as he proved to still have the breakaway speed from his days in Philadelphia, Washington and Tampa Bay. Jackson's career mark of 17.6 yards per catch is the second highest in NFL history among players with at least 600 receptions (James Lofton).

Once a brilliant punt returner, D-Jax has caught 58 touchdowns over his 14-year career, including at least one in each season. His 11,110 receiving yards rank 36th all time.

