Oklahoma Sooners
Baker Mayfield to be honored with statue at Oklahoma Baker Mayfield to be honored with statue at Oklahoma
Oklahoma Sooners

Baker Mayfield to be honored with statue at Oklahoma

2 hours ago

Baker Mayfield might be coming off a disappointing 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns, but his impact on college football is about to become more solid than ever.

After beginning his career at Texas Tech, Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma in 2014 and dominated the sport with the Sooners. In his three years as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma, Mayfield passed for 12,292 yards and 119 touchdowns, rushing for another 18 touchdowns.

His 2017 season was especially impressive, as he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns, led the Sooners to a Big 12 Conference title and the College Football Playoff, and won the Heisman Trophy. The Browns then selected him with the top pick in the NFL Draft.

And now, Mayfield's excellence at Oklahoma will be forever commemorated with a statue in his honor.

The statue will be dedicated on April 23 following the Sooners' spring game, the university announced on Monday.

"I’m a Sooner for life and incredibly grateful for all of the success my teammates and I had at OU," Mayfield said in a statement. "It’s humbling and surreal to think about having a statue in iconic Heisman Park. I can’t wait to be back in Norman and reunite with the most passionate fans in college football."

Mayfield is one of seven players in Oklahoma history to win the Heisman. The Sooners already have statues of Heisman winners Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford on display in Heisman Park across the street from Memorial Stadium. A school spokesman said a statue of 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray eventually will be added.

Mayfield's 33 wins as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma are the second-most in Oklahoma history, trailing only Landry Jones' 39 victories. He is also second all-time in program history in touchdown passes and passing yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Get more from Oklahoma Sooners Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Houston Gamblers' 2022 USFL schedule: Three things to know
United States Football League

Houston Gamblers' 2022 USFL schedule: Three things to know

9 hours ago
College Football Playoff delays expansion opportunity
College Football

College Football Playoff delays expansion opportunity

February 18
College Football Playoff expansion on hold until at least 2026
College Football

College Football Playoff expansion on hold until at least 2026

February 18
Oscar Tshiebwe, Walker Kessler sit atop Andy Katz's transfer tiers
College Basketball

Oscar Tshiebwe, Walker Kessler sit atop Andy Katz's transfer tiers

February 17
Could college athletes soon be paid by schools?
College Football

Could college athletes soon be paid by schools?

February 16
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes