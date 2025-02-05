Australia will host NFL regular-season game in 2026 with Rams as designated team
The NFL is expanding its international footprint to Australia.
The league announced Wednesday that it will be playing games in Melbourne in the upcoming seasons.
As of the 2025 season, the NFL can schedule up to eight league-operated regular-season games internationally.
London will host three games next season — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium. The Browns and the New York Jets are the home teams at Tottenham; and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.
The Colts are the home team for a game in Berlin at Olympic Stadium, and the Miami Dolphins will be the hosts at Real Madrid 's venue.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Could Rams WR Cooper Kupp land somewhere that might shake up NFL hierarchy?
NFL Super Bowl LIX Big Bets report: Bettor wagers $800k on Eagles to win it all
Tom Brady 'prepares like a maniac’ ahead of first Super Bowl as analyst
-
Love them or hate them, the Chiefs are the biggest show in the NFL right now
Ranking 10 best Super Bowls of all time: From '28-3' to Giants' helmet catch
How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Date, time, TV channel, stream for Chiefs vs Eagles
-
Can Chiefs contain Jalen Carter in Super Bowl LIX? An ex-NFL lineman explains how
Myles Garrett next team odds: Where will the All-Pro defensive end land?
What's your favorite Super Bowl bet? NFL fans weigh in on legendary wagers
-
Could Rams WR Cooper Kupp land somewhere that might shake up NFL hierarchy?
NFL Super Bowl LIX Big Bets report: Bettor wagers $800k on Eagles to win it all
Tom Brady 'prepares like a maniac’ ahead of first Super Bowl as analyst
-
Love them or hate them, the Chiefs are the biggest show in the NFL right now
Ranking 10 best Super Bowls of all time: From '28-3' to Giants' helmet catch
How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Date, time, TV channel, stream for Chiefs vs Eagles
-
Can Chiefs contain Jalen Carter in Super Bowl LIX? An ex-NFL lineman explains how
Myles Garrett next team odds: Where will the All-Pro defensive end land?
What's your favorite Super Bowl bet? NFL fans weigh in on legendary wagers