National Football League Australia will host NFL regular-season game in 2026 with Rams as designated team Published Feb. 5, 2025 4:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL is expanding its international footprint to Australia.

The league announced Wednesday that it will be playing games in Melbourne in the upcoming seasons.

As of the 2025 season, the NFL can schedule up to eight league-operated regular-season games internationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

London will host three games next season — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium. The Browns and the New York Jets are the home teams at Tottenham; and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.

The Colts are the home team for a game in Berlin at Olympic Stadium, and the Miami Dolphins will be the hosts at Real Madrid 's venue.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Los Angeles Rams

share