National Football League
Are the Buffalo Bills the team to beat in the AFC? Are the Buffalo Bills the team to beat in the AFC?
National Football League

Are the Buffalo Bills the team to beat in the AFC?

1 hour ago

The Buffalo Bills’ quest for an AFC title ended in heartbreaking fashion last season when they suffered a 42-36 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. And they're bound to have stiff AFC competition once again entering the 2022 season.

Denver has added Russell Wilson, Kansas City is still Kansas City, Las Vegas added Davante Adams, and Cincinnati is coming off a Super Bowl appearance. Then there are still Tennessee, Indianapolis, Baltimore and Cleveland to worry about.

"Because of how close-knit a race it is, I can’t say the Bills are a clear favorite," Emmanuel Acho said on "Speak for Yourself" on Tuesday.

Are Josh Allen, Bills set to dominate the AFC? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Are Josh Allen, Bills set to dominate the AFC? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen spoke glowing when asked about the Bills season outlook during mini-camp. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel ponder if Bills are the team to beat in the AFC.

According to cohost Marcellus Wiley, Josh Allen is the best overall quarterback in the NFL. The Chargers are on the rise but haven’t taken their lumps in the playoffs yet, and with the Chiefs losing Tyreek Hill the argument could be made that Kansas City is in decline. The Bengals gave up 51 sacks last year and won six games combined in the previous two seasons.

"I think if we are really looking at it, most capable quarterback, the one who can go out there and do it all … it’s [Allen and] the Buffalo Bills," said Wiley.

But the Bills being great on paper doesn’t necessarily mean it'll translate to the field.

"The Bills had a winning hand last year and somehow with their winning hand, they still lost," said Acho. "I just wonder if that winning hand is coming back anytime soon."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL pushing for indefinite Deshaun Watson suspension
National Football League

NFL pushing for indefinite Deshaun Watson suspension

15 hours ago
Terry McLaurin, Commanders agree on $71M extension
Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin, Commanders agree on $71M extension

18 hours ago
Sports odds: How Stan Kroenke's run of titles paid off for bettors
Gambling

Sports odds: How Stan Kroenke's run of titles paid off for bettors

20 hours ago
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

21 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes