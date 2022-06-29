National Football League Are the Buffalo Bills the team to beat in the AFC? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills’ quest for an AFC title ended in heartbreaking fashion last season when they suffered a 42-36 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. And they're bound to have stiff AFC competition once again entering the 2022 season.

Denver has added Russell Wilson, Kansas City is still Kansas City, Las Vegas added Davante Adams, and Cincinnati is coming off a Super Bowl appearance. Then there are still Tennessee, Indianapolis, Baltimore and Cleveland to worry about.

"Because of how close-knit a race it is, I can’t say the Bills are a clear favorite," Emmanuel Acho said on "Speak for Yourself" on Tuesday.

According to cohost Marcellus Wiley, Josh Allen is the best overall quarterback in the NFL.

According to cohost Marcellus Wiley, Josh Allen is the best overall quarterback in the NFL. The Chargers are on the rise but haven’t taken their lumps in the playoffs yet, and with the Chiefs losing Tyreek Hill the argument could be made that Kansas City is in decline. The Bengals gave up 51 sacks last year and won six games combined in the previous two seasons.

"I think if we are really looking at it, most capable quarterback, the one who can go out there and do it all … it’s [Allen and] the Buffalo Bills," said Wiley.

But the Bills being great on paper doesn’t necessarily mean it'll translate to the field.

"The Bills had a winning hand last year and somehow with their winning hand, they still lost," said Acho. "I just wonder if that winning hand is coming back anytime soon."

