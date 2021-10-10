Antonio Brown Antonio Brown puts on display as Tom Brady's Buccaneers rout Dolphins 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What can Brown do for you?

If you're the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's Antonio Brown you're referring to, the answer is a lot.

Tom Brady & Co. were reminded of that Sunday, when the veteran wideout stepped up with seven catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-17 win against the Miami Dolphins.

And he made some history along the way, becoming the fastest wide receiver to reach the 900-catch mark in NFL history.

The 33-year-old Brown showed off his blistering speed in his first house call of the day, blazing by Miami's secondary early in the second quarter.

That 62-yard score broke a 10-10 tie and gave Tampa Bay a 17-10 advantage. It also marked Brady's longest touchdown pass so far in his career with the Buccaneers.

Brown's second TD of the day was a simple pitch-and-catch with Brady from four yards out, giving the Bucs a 24-10 lead after a 13-play, 65-yard drive.

Brown did most of his damage in the first half, but he did chip in with three additional catches in the second half of the rout.

The production has been there for the Brown this season, but Sunday finally delivered some action in the end zone for the wide receiver.

His two receiving touchdowns gave him three for the 2021 season, one shy of his total of four in eight regular-season games a year ago.

As for this season, after missing Week 3 on the COVID-19/reserve list, Brown returned to Tampa Bay's offense with seven catches for 63 yards against the New England Patriots a week ago.

Those seven catches were enough to more than double his total for the season – five catches in Week 1, one catch in Week 2 – giving him 13 receptions heading into Sunday's game.

That momentum carried into Sunday's win as Brady looked Brown's way eight times. With tight end Rob Gronkowski still ailing with a rib injury, there are a few more looks available for Tampa Bay's bevy of talented wideouts.

Gronk averaged 6.7 targets and 5.3 receptions in three games played this season, and he reportedly could be back in time for Thursday's Week 6 games against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Make no mistake, this is still an offense spearheaded by the likes of Mike Evans (six catches, 113 yards, two TDs) and Chris Godwin (seven catches, 70 yards), but Brown showed he can still deliver the goods in Sunday's showcase.

For a team looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions, that's all good news.

