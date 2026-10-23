National Football League
Jaguars Get Devastating Injury Update On Left Tackle Anton Harrison
National Football League

Jaguars Get Devastating Injury Update On Left Tackle Anton Harrison

Published Oct. 23, 2026 1:01 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Anton Harrison will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee.

Harrison injured his knee during a win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Oct. 11. He spun on the field turf to make a block and twisted his knee when he planted his right leg. Harrison was carted to the locker room.

Harrison waited until the Jaguars (4-2) returned from two weeks overseas to have arthroscopic surgery to determine the extent of the damage. The scope Wednesday revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Jacksonville already placed Harrison on injured reserve.

Backup Walker Little, who has started 40 games over six seasons with Jacksonville, is expected to replace Harrison in the lineup the rest of the season.

Harrison has started 53 games for the Jaguars since they selected him 27th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma Sooners standout moved from right tackle to left tackle this season in hopes of improving Jacksonville’s run game, which ranks 14th this season, up from 20th in 2025.

Harrison is Jacksonville's first starter to sustain a season-ending injury in 2026.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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