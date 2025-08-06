Aaron Rodgers Would Play in Steelers' Preseason Opener: 'Whatever Mike Wants'
Aaron Rodgers is open to showcasing how far the new-look Pittsburgh Steelers offense has come in Saturday's preseason opener against Jacksonville... if coach Mike Tomlin asks.
"It’s an interesting conversation," the veteran quarterback said Wednesday. "I think Mike and I have that at some point. I don’t think it’s in the plan for me to play this week, but whatever Mike wants to do, I’m fully on board."
The 41-year-old last appeared in an exhibition game two years ago during his first season with the New York Jets. Before that, the NFL's oldest active player hadn't run onto the field for a game that didn't count since 2018.
The short-term loss of rookie quarterback Will Howard might complicate things. The former Ohio State star is dealing with a hand injury and won't be available, leaving Rodgers, veteran Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson to split the snaps against the Jaguars.
Howard, whom Rodgers has actively taken under his wing since signing a one-year deal with the Steelers in early June, smacked his hand against a helmet in practice on Tuesday.
"It (stinks) for him for sure ... because he’s had such a nice camp as a young player and then watching him in minicamp and just seeing his, you know, command of the offense," Rodgers said. "But this year is a growth year for him. It’s a year to watch and learn and obviously better himself. This (should) just be a minor setback for him."
After being regularly dominated during the opening 10 or so practices at Saint Vincent College, Rodgers thinks he's seen some progress in recent days as he grows more comfortable in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's system.
The two spent several hours on Tuesday talking about offensive philosophy beyond mere Xs and Os, and Rodgers said Smith wants the offense to be a collaborative process.
"He’s not a rigid guy at all, you know?" Rodgers said. "So ... ideas that I have or ideas that some of the receivers are giving to me to give to him, everything is taken into consideration, which I really appreciate."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
