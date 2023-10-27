National Football League
49ers QB Brock Purdy a full participant in practice, could play Sunday following concussion
National Football League

49ers QB Brock Purdy a full participant in practice, could play Sunday following concussion

Published Oct. 27, 2023 8:50 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was a full participant in practice Friday and could be cleared from his concussion to play this weekend against Cincinnati.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy still must clear a final step on Saturday in order to play Sunday against the Bengals. He is listed as questionable.

Purdy got hit in the helmet late in Monday night's loss at Minnesota. He reported concussion symptoms on the flight home and was placed into the protocol.

Purdy was able to take part in a portion of a walkthrough Wednesday, was limited in practice the next day and was a full participant Friday. Shanahan said Purdy will start if he clears the protocol, otherwise Sam Darnold will get the nod.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other injury news, left tackle Trent Williams returned to practice on a limited basis and is also questionable to play Sunday with an ankle injury that sidelined him last week.

"Better than last week," Shanahan said of Williams' status. "I'm still not sure. He's got to improve here in the next 48 hours. He can go up to kickoff though."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Celtics honor Maine mass shooting victims with moment of silence, jersey patch

Celtics honor Maine mass shooting victims with moment of silence, jersey patch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes