2026 Super Bowl Odds: How Will Sam Darnold, Drake Maye Perform?

In less than two weeks, two quarterbacks not expected to meet in the Super Bowl will do exactly that.

Coming into the season, the Seahawks were at +6000 to win Super Bowl LX at most books. The Patriots, coming off a 4-13 season in 2024, were anywhere between +6000 and +12500 to win it all.

Now, the two will tango on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara.

Let's check out the Over/Under odds for the dueling QBs at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 26, as well as what to know about their numbers heading into Super Bowl LX.

SAM DARNOLD

Passing yards

Over 230.5 (-111)

Under 230.5 (-113)

What to know: Darnold threw for over 230 yards 10 times in the regular season and once in the postseason — a 346-yard performance against the Rams in the NFC title game. Including the playoffs, Seattle is 9-2 when he goes over 230 passing yards.

Pass attempts

Over 30.5 (-106)

Under 30.5 (-120)

What to know: Darnold attempted 30 or more passes eight times this season, including 36 attempts in the NFC Championship Game. Seattle is 6-2 in those games.

Completions

Over 20.5 (-109)

Under 20.5 (-117)

What to know: Darnold completed 20 or more passes nine times this season. Seattle is 7-2 in those games. He's completing 69.8% of his passes in the postseason, after completing 67.7% of his passes in the regular season.

Passing TDs

Over 1.5 (-136)

Under 1.5 (+107)

What to know: Nine times this season has Darnold passed for two or more touchdowns. The Seahawks are 8-1 in those games. Twice this season, he threw four TDs in a game, and the Seahawks split those contests. So far this postseason, he has four total passing touchdowns.

Interceptions

Over 0.5 (-141)

Under 0.5 (+111)

What to know: Darnold has yet to throw a pick in the playoffs. In games this season where he has at least one interception, the Seahawks are 7-2.

Rushing yards

Over 6.5 (-115)

Under 6.5 (-109)

What to know: Darnold is not known for his ability to run the ball. Only four times this season has he rushed for more than 10 yards, and only twice has he eclipsed 20 yards rushing. He has 12 games with five rushing yards or fewer. So far this postseason, he has nine total yards on the ground.

DRAKE MAYE

Passing yards

Over 225.5 (-111)

Under 225.5 (-113)

What to know: Maye eclipsed 225 passing yards 13 times during the regular season (11-2 record in those games), but has only thrown for 200 yards once this postseason, posting 268 against the Chargers in the wild-card round. He threw for a season-low 86 in the AFC title game. New England is 5-0 this year when he throws for fewer than 225 yards.

Pass attempts

Over 31.5 (-107)

Under 31.5 (-119)

What to know: Maye has yet to attempt 30 passes in a game this postseason, but he did so eight times in the regular season. New England was 6-2 in those games.

Completions

Over 19.5 (-113)

Under 19.5 (-113)

What to know: Maye led the NFL in completion percentage in the regular season (72%). He was the only QB to complete over 70% of his passes this year, and he completed 20 or more passes eight times. However, he has yet to complete 20 passes in a postseason game and his completion percentage has dropped to 55.8%.

Passing TDs

Over 1.5 (+112)

Under 1.5 (-143)

What to know: This postseason, Maye threw one TD against the Chargers, three against the Texans and none against the Broncos. During the regular season, he threw for two or more TDs 11 times. The Pats were 10-1 in those games.

Interceptions

Over 0.5 (-120)

Uner 0.5 (-106)

What to know: Maye has a single pick this postseason, and he threw eight in the regular season. He never had a game with more than one interception. In all three of the Pats' regular-season losses, Maye threw an interception.

Rushing yards

Over 33.5 (-113)

Under 33.5 (-111)

What to know: Unlike Darnold, Maye has become known for using his feet. Including the postseason, he has had double-digit rushing yards in every game this season except one. In the AFC title game, he had 65, and in the wild-card round, he had 66.