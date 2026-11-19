The NFL's best teams are piling up wins, but with Thanksgiving showdowns looming, some favorites might have their eyes on next week.

Here's where I'm putting my money ahead of this weekend.

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Week 11 kicks off with the depleted Colts visiting the desperate Texans. Between trades and injuries, Indianapolis is a mess on offense and barely resembles its Week 1 roster. I'll bet on that offense struggling Thursday night.

Hill's Pick: Colts Under 15.5 (-110)

The Saints are averaging a league-low 6.2 first-half points per game this season. Meanwhile, the Bears have the league's best first-quarter scoring differential at +59. I'll back Chicago to lead by a touchdown or more at halftime.

Hill's Pick: Bears -6.5 first half (-110)

The Dolphins have been feisty all year, and the Bills have a big Thanksgiving night game against the Chiefs coming up. I expect Buffalo to build a lead and then try to get out of this game healthy before that showdown. With Patrick Mahomes and company on deck, there's no need for style points Sunday.

Hill's Pick: Dolphins +16.5 (-110)

New Chiefs receiver Josh Downs paid immediate dividends last week after being acquired from the Colts. He stretched the field and gave Kansas City a much-needed deep threat, catching four of his five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. I like his Over this week.

Hill's Pick: Josh Downs Over 35.5 receiving yards (-110)

The Cowboys' defense is simply putrid. Laying more than a touchdown with Dallas is asking for trouble.

Hill's Pick: Titans +8.5 (-110)

The Lions host the Bears on Thanksgiving, just four days after this one. I'll back the Bucs and their elite defense to keep it close against a Detroit team dealing with a myriad of injuries on defense.

Hill's Pick: Buccaneers +7 (-110)

The Eagles are coming off a bye, and after seven straight losses, I expect them to play with some pride. That said, I'm not sure how much they can score given their injuries on offense, so I'll play the Under.

Hill's Pick: Under 37.5 (-110)

Ravens running back Derrick Henry will likely be in Canton shortly after his career ends, but he hasn't looked like his usual dominant self this season. Henry was held to just 10 rushing yards Monday night against the Chargers, and he hasn't topped 60 yards since Week 5.

Hill's Pick: Derrick Henry Under 66.5 rushing yards (-110)

The Chargers just notched their first win of 2026. The Jets, meanwhile, are the Jets. In a game I won't watch much of, I'll take the Chargers to win.

Hill's Pick: Chargers moneyline (-155)

The Jaguars are red-hot, but the Giants are at home and have extra rest after last playing a week ago Thursday. I'll take the home team to keep it close.

Hill's Pick: Giants +6 (-110)

Facing a bad defense and a rookie quarterback, I expect the Broncos to lean on their running game in this one. I'll bet on Bo Nix throwing a little less than expected.

Hill's Pick: Bo Nix Under 32.5 pass attempts (-110)

Vikings kicker Will Reichard has made multiple field goals in seven of nine games this season. Kicking at altitude in Mexico City, I'll back him to knock a couple through the uprights once again.

Hill's Pick: Will Reichard Over 1.5 field goals made (-140)

If this game had been played a week ago, the line would be closer to 3. Now you're getting nearly a full touchdown with the home team. The Bengals looked great burying the Steelers last week, but that performance is pushing this line higher than it should be. I'll take the points.