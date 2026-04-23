National Football League
2026 NFL Mock Draft: No Ty Simpson in Round 1? Nick Wright Predicts 1st Round
National Football League

2026 NFL Mock Draft: No Ty Simpson in Round 1? Nick Wright Predicts 1st Round

Published Apr. 23, 2026 6:02 p.m. ET

The final mock draft of the 2026 NFL Draft season has arrived. 

As we're just hours away from the first round kicking off in Pittsburgh on Thursday, "First Things First's" Nick Wright unveiled his final predictions for the first 32 picks. Who will the New York Jets take at No. 2? What will the New York Giants do with their two top-10 picks? Will Ty Simpson be a first-round pick?

Here's how Wright sees the first round going. 

1

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Las Vegas Raiders

QB Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)

Wright: "I would say if you’re a Raider fan, your baseline expectation is he finally gives you stability at the position that you have not had since Derek Carr. If he only is Derek Carr, that is disappointing as a No. 1 pick.

"To me, he profiles as about Kirk Cousins’ level in terms of quarterback hierarchy in the league, but you hope he can be that with a better big-game performance."

2

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New York Jets

LB Arvell Reese (Ohio State)

Wright: "The comp that people will use is Micah as a guy who didn't really have a position. Micah, while he played a lot of linebacker at Penn State, he's been almost exclusively a D-end in the pros. I think this is more the opposite. I think his best spot is more that traditional middle-linebacker role.

"The Jets desperately need a star on defense. He is considered one of the safer picks in the draft."

3

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Arizona Cardinals

OT Francis Mauigoa (Miami)

Wright: "No. 3  is probably a little rich for a tackle. They're a little worried about if he's going to need back surgery. They've spent their first-round pick the last three years on defensive lineman. They already have Parris Johnson as their left tackle.

"I could see Washington or New Orleans trading up to three."

4

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Tennessee Titans

RB Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)

Wright: "The Titans have, in my opinion, the least explosive and the least amount of raw talent of any skill position team in the league.

"They need a playmaker. There's a reason everyone has mocked Jeremiyah Love to the Titans for months."

Jeremiyah Love in Joel Klatt's final mock draft 🏈 Joel Klatt Show

Jeremiyah Love in Joel Klatt's final mock draft 🏈 Joel Klatt Show

5

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New York Giants

LB Sonny Styles (Ohio State)

Wright: "There is no interior D-lineman worth anywhere near the fifth overall pick. So, a player like Sonny Styles who can help you against the run and also create explosive plays, I would be pretty stunned if Sonny Styles was there at five and wasn't the pick."

6

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Cleveland Browns

WR Carnell Tate (Ohio State)

Wright: "I don't think this draft has a bunch of superstars with how they project, but he is clearly the safest receiver in this class. … The Browns now have Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond and Jerry Jeudy as their receiver. They need some juice."

Urban Meyer on the 2026 NFL Draft, Reese vs. Bailey, Carnell Tate | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Urban Meyer on the 2026 NFL Draft, Reese vs. Bailey, Carnell Tate | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

7

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Washington Commanders

S Caleb Downs (Ohio State)

Wright: "Downs had an argument for his last two years at Ohio State that was the best player in college football."

8

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New Orleans Saints

EDGE David Bailey (Texas Tech)

Wright: "If he does start to slide, he's a player I could see the Chiefs trading up for. He obviously could go as high as No. 2, but if he doesn't go No. 2, I don't think he goes three or four and a team could jump up to get him."

9

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Kansas City Chiefs

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami)

Wright: "Because of the short arms, he comps to Brandon Graham. I watched Brandon Graham, in the Super Bowl, with a strip sack of Tom Brady.

"You know what helps [Patrick] Mahomes? Short fields, forcing turnovers. The Chiefs have not had an impact pass-rusher since Frank Clark."

10

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New York Giants

WR Jordan Tyson (Arizona State)

Wright: "The broken collarbone and torn ACL … those don't feel like recurring injuries. When you watch him play, you're like, ‘Oh, I could see that hurt his hamstring more.’ That's what concerns me more."

Jordyn Tyson in Joel Klatt's final mock draft 🏈 Joel Klatt Show

Jordyn Tyson in Joel Klatt's final mock draft 🏈 Joel Klatt Show

11

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Miami Dolphins

CB Mansoor Delane (Louisiana State)

Wright: "When you have holes everywhere, this is the last premium position where you can get the No. 1 player of the position. Quarterback, running back are gone. Wide receiver is gone. … If you want to be able to get a chance to get the No. 1 player at his position, it's cornerback or tight end."

12

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Dallas Cowboys

S Dillon Thieneman (Oregon)

Wright: "If you're Dallas, I think they would've loved it if Delane was available. I could see them moving up to draft one of the impact pass-rushers, but I think this is a really good pick."

Dillon Thieneman in Joel Klatt's final mock draft 🏈 Joel Klatt Show

Dillon Thieneman in Joel Klatt's final mock draft 🏈 Joel Klatt Show

13

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Los Angeles Rams

WR Makai Lemon (USC)

Wright: "The Rams are truly one of the only teams where they're in a luxury-pick situation where they don't have an overwhelming need.

"Davante Adams is an older player, you don't expect him to be around much longer. And, all of a sudden, you have questions about Puka Nacua."

14

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Baltimore Ravens

OG Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State)

Wright: "When the Ravens take a non-glamor position early, that has worked out."

15

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon)

Wright: "The Bucs went from having an embarrassment of riches at receiver to Emeka Egbuka and question marks."

16

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New York Jets

CB Jermod McCoy (Tennessee)

Wright: "The issue here is he missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL. I think most people felt — if it were Madden and injuries were turned off — he's the most talented corner in this draft."

17

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Detroit Lions

OT Spencer Fano (Utah)

Wright: "(Dan Campbell) has been doing a great job of drafting. He likes to get in the trenches, too. Their plan is to kick [Penei] Sewell out to left tackle. … They need help on the offensive line."

18

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Minnesota Vikings

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo)

Wright: "Nowadays, it's like, why didn't you get paid a bunch of money to go elsewhere? He, I think, will be the exception. Also, they had Harrison Smith as their safety for 14 years. They have Josh Mettelus and Jay Ward back there. They need a safety. This is a good safety draft."

19

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Carolina Panthers

DT Keldric Faulk (Auburn)

Wright: "They have spent four straight first-round picks on the offensive side of the ball. Back-to-back on wide receivers. … The best first-round picks on their roster are the last two defensive players — Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn. I understand they paid Jaelen Phillips 200 cents on the dollar to come try to help their pass rush. One man is not enough."

20

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Dallas Cowboys

LB CJ Allen (Georgia)

Wright: "This is one of the only mock drafts where you're going to see this guy go in the first round. He is the top off-ball linebacker outside of the Ohio State guys. … I think they might reach a bit for a position of need."

21

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Pittsburgh Steelers

OT Monroe Freeling (Georgia)

Wright: "This would be the third tackle they've taken in Round 1 in the last four years. You don't love that. … I want to see Roger Goodell go to the podium in Pittsburgh, the crowd roaring and have them announce, ‘Ty Simpson, Alabama.' I don't think they're going to. … I would love to see it. I don't think it's going to happen."

22

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Los Angeles Chargers

WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana)

Wright: "Quinten Johnston didn't work. Hasn't worked. He's not going to be your No. 1 receiver. … This guy does not have to play in the slot. Now I do think the Deebo Samuel comparison is correct, where they could use him out of the backfield, use him a bunch of different ways. … I think [Justin] Herbert needs another weapon."

23

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Philadelphia Eagles

OT Kadyn Proctor (Alabama)

Wright: "The Eagles have five first-rounders and two second-rounders on their defense. They have drafted defense, defense, defense. They haven't had to worry about right tackle in 15 years because of future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson. [Jordan] Mailata is there at left tackle, Lane is their at right tackle, but you need to start grooming his replacement."

24

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Cleveland Browns

OT Blake Miller (Clemson)

Wright: "They need help everywhere on offense. … They signed three offensive linemen this offseason. They still need more help. … I think [Miller] would still be good value."

25

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Chicago Bears

EDGE Akheem Mesidor (Miami)

Wright: "5.5 sacks in the CFP … Super productive player. Played a long time. I think the Bears have to improve the pass rush."

26

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Buffalo Bills

DT Kayden McDonald (Ohio State)

Wright: "[McDonald] next to Ed Oliver, all of a sudden, that is — the last team that had two d-tackles that were standouts were those Commanders teams. … You couldn't run on them. That would be the idea."

27

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San Francisco 49ers

OT Caleb Lomu (Utah)

Wright: "[Lomu] potentially being able to, as a rookie, play guard is important. … They need help throughout the offensive line. That has been an issue."

28

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Houston Texans

OT Max Iheanachor (Arizona State)

Wright: "The Texans have needed to upgrade the offensive line since, basically, I was working in Houston. The last standout offensive tackle they had was Dwyane Brown. … One of the most impressive things about C.J. [Stroud] during his rookie year, was he did it without an offensive line. Then they trade away [Laremy] Tunsil. … They have had this revolving door, so they have to go offensive line."

29

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Kansas City Chiefs

WR Denzel Boston (Washington)

Wright: "The Chiefs haven't had just a big, 6-4 go-get-it receiver, really, in Mahomes' career. … I like the fit in Denzel Boston."

30

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Miami Dolphins

WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)

Wright: "Coach doesn't like my draft for the Dolphins."

31

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New England Patriots

EDGE Cashius Howell (Texas A&M)

Wright: "Since you lost K'Lavion Chaisson, you're only returning one player who had more than one sack. You don't have a difference-making pass-rusher. I would think that they're going to go defensive line."

32

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Seattle Seahawks

CB Avieon Terrell (Clemson)

Wright: "They need to replace [Riq] Woolen."

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