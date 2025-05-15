National Football League
2025 Seattle Seahawks Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
Published May. 15, 2025 9:09 a.m. ET

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Seattle Seahawks schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Seattle Seahawks Schedule

  • Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): vs San Francisco 49ers (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs New Orleans Saints (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 4 (Thu, Sep 25): @ Arizona Cardinals (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
  • Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 7 (Mon, Oct 20): vs Houston Texans (10:00 PM ET – ESPN+)
  • Week 8: BYE WEEK
  • Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): @ Washington Commanders (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
  • Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Arizona Cardinals (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs Minnesota Vikings (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): vs Atlanta Falcons (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Indianapolis Colts (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 16 (Thu, Dec 18): vs Los Angeles Rams (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
  • Week 17 (TBD): @ Carolina Panthers (Time & TV TBD)
  • Week 18 (TBD): @ San Francisco 49ers (Time & TV TBD)

Seattle Seahawks 2025 Record Prediction

Eric D. Williams: In Mike Macdonald's first season as head coach, Seattle recovered from a slow start to win six of its last eight games, ending the 2024 season at 10-7. The Seahawks then made significant changes in the offseason, including a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, a new playmaker at receiver in Cooper Kupp and a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak. The offense will lean on the running game, a point of emphasis for Macdonald. Those changes should lead to a more efficient offense eventually for the Seahawks, but they could experience some growing pains in the short term while players get acclimated to Kubiak’s new scheme. Specifically, that could mean hiccups in the competitive NFC West, which features two of the best coaches in the league in San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and the Rams’ Sean McVay. 

Record Prediction: 9-8

