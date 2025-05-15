National Football League 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Published May. 15, 2025 9:07 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule

Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Seattle Seahawks (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): @ New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Minnesota Vikings (9:30 AM ET – NFL Network/NFL+)

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 7 (Thu, Oct 16): @ Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)

Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): vs Green Bay Packers (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs Indianapolis Colts (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): @ Los Angeles Rams (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ Chicago Bears (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs Buffalo Bills (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): @ Baltimore Ravens (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 15 (Mon, Dec 15): vs Miami Dolphins (8:15 PM ET – ESPN)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): @ Detroit Lions (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): @ Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 18 (TBD): vs Baltimore Ravens (Time & TV TBD)

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Record Prediction

Ralph Vacchiano : First, how great is it that the NFL put the Steelers in New York against the Jets in Week 1? It’s like the league is baiting Aaron Rodgers to push off retirement to take out his frustrations on his old team. The Steelers better hope he takes the bait, because if he stays in the darkness, their season picture gets a lot dimmer. It’s bad enough that they’re in the AFC’s toughest division, but they also have to play the four teams from the powerful NFC North. And they lose a home game to play the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland. There are still a lot of softer spots on the schedule — games at New England and home against the Colts and Dolphins. Plus, they can always lean on their home-and-home against the Browns. But if Mason Rudolph is their quarterback all season, nothing will seem "soft" to them at all.

Record Prediction: 9-8

