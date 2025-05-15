2025 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Philadelphia Eagles schedule as well as a record prediction:
2025 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule
- Week 1 (Thu, Sep 4): vs Dallas Cowboys (8:20 PM ET – NBC/Peacock)
- Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): @ Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Los Angeles Rams (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs Denver Broncos (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 6 (Thu, Oct 9): @ New York Giants (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
- Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): @ Minnesota Vikings (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): vs New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 9: BYE WEEK
- Week 10 (Mon, Nov 10): @ Green Bay Packers (8:15 PM ET – ABC/ESPN)
- Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Detroit Lions (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
- Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 13 (Fri, Nov 28): vs Chicago Bears (3:00 PM ET – Prime Video)
- Week 14 (Mon, Dec 8): @ Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 PM ET – ABC/ESPN)
- Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Las Vegas Raiders (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 16 (Sat, Dec 20): @ Washington Commanders (TBD – FOX)
- Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): @ Buffalo Bills (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 18 (TBD): vs Washington Commanders (Time & TV TBD)
Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Record Prediction
Ralph Vacchiano: One thing is certain about the defending Super Bowl champions: They’re going to have to earn everything they get this season. They have an incredibly hard schedule that has them facing seven playoff teams on the road. They face all four teams they beat during their Super Bowl run last season — at Green Bay, vs. the L.A. Rams, at Kansas City, plus their usual home-and-home with the Commanders, which comes in the final three weeks of this season. Plus they play at Buffalo in Week 17. It’s all brutal. The Eagles' record may not be as gaudy as it was last year, but they sure will be battle-tested for the playoffs. Record Prediction: 11-6
