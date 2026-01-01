2025 NFL Week 18 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers

The NFL regular season enters its 18th and final week, concluding with the AFC North title game between the Ravens and Steelers on Sunday night.

While a lot has been decided, there’s still plenty that hasn’t been.

Jockeying for seeding will take place throughout the weekend, and the Seahawks and 49ers will play not only for the NFC West, but the winner will also get the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

As we enter a new year and get ready for what should be an epic postseason, let’s take a look at every game and find a best bet for each one.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

SATURDAY, JAN. 3

PANTHERS @ BUCCANEERS

Buccaneers -2.5

The Bucs have been downright bad for a while now. But two weeks ago when these teams played, the line was Bucs -3, and that game was in Carolina. Now the line is lower, and the game is in Tampa Bay? I’ll take the struggling Bucs to bounce back.

SEAHAWKS @ 49ERS

Sam Darnold Over 0.5 interceptions

For the second year in a row, Sam Darnold is a road win away from winning the division and clinching the 1-seed in the NFC. Fair or not, Darnold has to shake the perception that he struggles in big games. I like the turnover-prone Darnold to give it away at least once on Saturday.

SUNDAY, JAN. 4

COLTS @ TEXANS

Colts team total Under 14

The Philip Rivers return is over, as rookie Riley Leonard will make his first career NFL start. The Texans' defense is elite, it is at home, and it needs to win this game to have any shot at the AFC South. Expect Leonard to be overwhelmed in his debut.

TITANS @ JAGUARS

Titans +12.5

The Jags wrap up the AFC South with a win, but the Titans have been feisty lately. And with a line of 12.5, they’re daring you to take the points here. I will oblige and back the improving Titans.

BROWNS @ BENGALS

Bengals -7.5

The Browns were up for playing spoiler last week at home against the Steelers, but playing on the road has been a challenge in recent years. The Bengals seem motivated to finish the year strong. I think they roll again on Sunday.

COWBOYS @ GIANTS

Giants +3.5

The Giants only have three wins, but seven of their thirteen losses are by just one score. Last week, Jaxson Dart showed glimpses of what made him an Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite earlier in the season. I expect the Giants to keep it close, as they have in most of their games this year.

PACKERS @ VIKINGS

Packers team total Under 13

The Packers will go with third-string quarterback, Clayton Tune, and will likely spend most of this week prepping for the playoffs and a rematch with either the Bears or Eagles. The Packers are locked into the 7-seed. Don’t expect much scoring against a Minnesota defense that is playing great to finish the season.

SAINTS @ FALCONS

Bijan Robinson Over 127.5 rushing + receiving yards

The Falcons are finishing the season strong and probably kicking themselves that some tough losses prevented them from winning the NFC South. Bijan Robinson is making a late surge for NFL Offensive Player of the Year and coming off 229 total yards against the Rams. I like him to have another big game.

DOLPHINS @ PATRIOTS

Dolphins +10.5

The Dolphins aren’t playing for anything, while the Patriots can clinch the 2-seed with a win and the 1-seed with a win and a Broncos' loss. That being said, the Broncos will likely win easily, and the banged-up Patriots will do enough to win. But with the playoffs on deck, they have no need to run up the score.

JETS @ BILLS

Under 37.5

The Bills likely will prioritize rest and health and just try to get out of this game unscathed. Hard to see much scoring in a matchup that will resemble a preseason game.

CHARGERS @ BRONCOS

Broncos -12.5

Last year, the Broncos needed to win a home game in Week 18 to make the playoffs and buried an apathetic Chiefs team, 38-0. I can see a similar outcome here. The Chargers have nothing to play for and just want to avoid even more injuries before their playoff game next weekend. The Broncos clinch a bye with a win, and I think they get it comfortably.

COMMANDERS @ EAGLES

Eagles -4.5

The Eagles seem to be treating this as an opportunity to rest key players, but they are renowned for their ability to draft well and have outstanding depth. Backup quarterback Tanner McKee went 27 of 41 with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a Week 18 victory last year against the Giants.

LIONS @ BEARS

Bears -3

I know the Bears have benefited from a bunch of turnovers and that’s likely unsustainable going forward. But with a chance to clinch the 2-seed, they will be ultra motivated. Now they take on a Lions team which struggles in cold weather and just saw its hopes of reaching the playoffs crumble last week.

CARDINALS @ RAMS

Cardinals +7.5

If the 49ers beat the Seahawks on Saturday, this game is rendered meaningless, as the Rams will be the 6-seed regardless of this result. Rams’ coach Sean McVay has always prioritized rest in games where his team isn’t playing for anything. There's a 50-50 chance we see the Rams backups Sunday.

CHIEFS @ RAIDERS

Raiders +5.5

The Chiefs aren’t playing for anything, while the Raiders are a loss away from clinching the first pick in the draft. We’ve seen teams win their final game in recent years, despite it hurting their draft position (Texans in 2022, Pats in 2024). So I’ll take the points in a game that neither you nor I will be watching.

RAVENS @ STEELERS

Under 41 points scored

The final game of the regular season will give the winner a playoff spot, as well as a home game Wild Card Weekend. This rivalry is typically close and usually low scoring. The Steelers' offense looked lost last week without its best wide receiver, DK Metcalf, and we're not sure who will be playing quarterback for the Ravens. And even if Lamar Jackson plays, is he fully healthy? I expect a typical 20-17 Ravens-Steelers slugfest.

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.