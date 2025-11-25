2025 NFL Week 13 schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch

The Week 13 NFL lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding Week 13 of the NFL here. Take a look at the piece below.

Check out the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports!

How to Watch Week 13 NFL Games

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Thursday, Nov. 27

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming: FOX One , Tubi and FOX Deportes

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Thursday, Nov. 27

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Box Score

Location: Arlington, Texas

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Thursday, Nov. 27

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Box Score

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Friday, Nov. 28

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Box Score

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Box Score

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Box Score

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints

Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Box Score

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Box Score

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Box Score

Location: Inglewood, California

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Box Score

Location: Landover, Maryland

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

Date: Monday, Dec. 1

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Box Score

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.