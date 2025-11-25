National Football League
NFL Week 13 Schedule
National Football League

2025 NFL Week 13 schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch

Published Nov. 25, 2025 4:23 p.m. ET

The Week 13 NFL lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding Week 13 of the NFL here. Take a look at the piece below.

How to Watch Week 13 NFL Games

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Streaming: FOX One, Tubi and FOX Deportes
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
  • Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 28
  • Game Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints

Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Inglewood, California

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
  • Location: Landover, Maryland

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 1
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

National Football League
