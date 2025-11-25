National Football League
2025 NFL Week 13 schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch
Published Nov. 25, 2025 4:23 p.m. ET
The Week 13 NFL lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding Week 13 of the NFL here. Take a look at the piece below.
Check out the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports!
How to Watch Week 13 NFL Games
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOX One, Tubi and FOX Deportes
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears
- Date: Friday, Nov. 28
- Game Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
- Location: Tampa, Florida
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Inglewood, California
Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Location: Landover, Maryland
New England Patriots vs. New York Giants
- Date: Monday, Dec. 1
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
