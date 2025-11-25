National Football League
Indianapolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025
National Football League

2025 NFL Week 13 Predictions, Betting Odds & TV Schedule

Published Nov. 25, 2025 4:26 p.m. ET

There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 13 NFL schedule, including the Houston Texans taking on the Indianapolis Colts.

Here are the betting odds to dissect ahead of Week 13 in the NFL.

Week 13 Betting Lines & Game Info

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Lions (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Lions -145, Packers +122
  • Total: 49 points
  • Prediction: Lions 26, Packers 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Streaming: FOX One, Tubi and FOX Deportes
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Chiefs (-3)
  • Moneyline: Chiefs -180, Cowboys +149
  • Total: 52 points
  • Prediction: Chiefs 27, Cowboys 23

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
  • Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Box Score 
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Ravens (-7)
  • Moneyline: Ravens -339, Bengals +272
  • Total: 51.5 points
  • Prediction: Ravens 34, Bengals 18

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
  • Box Score 
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Eagles (-6.5)
  • Moneyline: Eagles -326, Bears +261
  • Total: 44.5 points
  • Prediction: Eagles 29, Bears 19

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Friday, Nov. 28
  • Game Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Box Score 
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Buccaneers (-3)
  • Moneyline: Buccaneers -161, Cardinals +135
  • Total: 44.5 points
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 30, Cardinals 19

How to Watch

Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: 49ers (-5)
  • Moneyline: 49ers -237, Browns +194
  • Total: 38 points
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Browns 15

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Box Score 
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Dolphins (-6)
  • Moneyline: Dolphins -275, Saints +224
  • Total: 41.5 points
  • Prediction: Dolphins 24, Saints 19

How to Watch

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Colts (-4.5)
  • Moneyline: Colts -223, Texans +185
  • Total: 44.5 points
  • Prediction: Colts 24, Texans 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Box Score 
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Rams (-10.5)
  • Moneyline: Rams -649, Panthers +471
  • Total: 45 points
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Panthers 12

How to Watch

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Jaguars (-6.5)
  • Moneyline: Jaguars -312, Titans +253
  • Total: 41.5 points
  • Prediction: Jaguars 27, Titans 18

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Box Score 
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Falcons (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Falcons -145, Jets +122
  • Total: 39.5 points
  • Prediction: Falcons 24, Jets 20

How to Watch

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Seahawks (-10.5)
  • Moneyline: Seahawks -637, Vikings +464
  • Total: 41.5 points
  • Prediction: Seahawks 33, Vikings 14

How to Watch

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Bills (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Bills -201, Steelers +166
  • Total: 47.5 points
  • Prediction: Bills 26, Steelers 24

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Box Score 
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Chargers (-9.5)
  • Moneyline: Chargers -592, Raiders +427
  • Total: 41 points
  • Prediction: Chargers 28, Raiders 14

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Box Score 
  • Location: Inglewood, California

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Broncos (-6.5)
  • Moneyline: Broncos -324, Commanders +259
  • Total: 43.5 points
  • Prediction: Broncos 28, Commanders 17

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
  • Box Score 
  • Location: Landover, Maryland

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Patriots (-7.5)
  • Moneyline: Patriots -413, Giants +322
  • Total: 46.5 points
  • Prediction: Patriots 30, Giants 18

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Monday, Dec. 1
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Box Score 
  • Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
 

