2025 NFL Week 13 Predictions, Betting Odds & TV Schedule

There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 13 NFL schedule, including the Houston Texans taking on the Indianapolis Colts.

Here are the betting odds to dissect ahead of Week 13 in the NFL.

Week 13 Betting Lines & Game Info

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Lions (-2.5)

Moneyline: Lions -145, Packers +122

Total: 49 points

Prediction: Lions 26, Packers 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Thursday, Nov. 27

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming: FOX One , Tubi and FOX Deportes

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Chiefs (-3)

Moneyline: Chiefs -180, Cowboys +149

Total: 52 points

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Cowboys 23

How to Watch

Game Date: Thursday, Nov. 27

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Box Score

Location: Arlington, Texas

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Ravens (-7)

Moneyline: Ravens -339, Bengals +272

Total: 51.5 points

Prediction: Ravens 34, Bengals 18

How to Watch

Game Date: Thursday, Nov. 27

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Box Score

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Eagles (-6.5)

Moneyline: Eagles -326, Bears +261

Total: 44.5 points

Prediction: Eagles 29, Bears 19

How to Watch

Game Date: Friday, Nov. 28

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Box Score

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Buccaneers (-3)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -161, Cardinals +135

Total: 44.5 points

Prediction: Buccaneers 30, Cardinals 19

How to Watch

Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers

Odds & Prediction

Spread: 49ers (-5)

Moneyline: 49ers -237, Browns +194

Total: 38 points

Prediction: 49ers 27, Browns 15

How to Watch

Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Box Score

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Dolphins (-6)

Moneyline: Dolphins -275, Saints +224

Total: 41.5 points

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Saints 19

How to Watch

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Colts (-4.5)

Moneyline: Colts -223, Texans +185

Total: 44.5 points

Prediction: Colts 24, Texans 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Box Score

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Rams (-10.5)

Moneyline: Rams -649, Panthers +471

Total: 45 points

Prediction: Rams 31, Panthers 12

How to Watch

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Jaguars (-6.5)

Moneyline: Jaguars -312, Titans +253

Total: 41.5 points

Prediction: Jaguars 27, Titans 18

How to Watch

Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Box Score

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Falcons (-2.5)

Moneyline: Falcons -145, Jets +122

Total: 39.5 points

Prediction: Falcons 24, Jets 20

How to Watch

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Seahawks (-10.5)

Moneyline: Seahawks -637, Vikings +464

Total: 41.5 points

Prediction: Seahawks 33, Vikings 14

How to Watch

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bills (-3.5)

Moneyline: Bills -201, Steelers +166

Total: 47.5 points

Prediction: Bills 26, Steelers 24

How to Watch

Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Box Score

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Chargers (-9.5)

Moneyline: Chargers -592, Raiders +427

Total: 41 points

Prediction: Chargers 28, Raiders 14

How to Watch

Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Box Score

Location: Inglewood, California

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Broncos (-6.5)

Moneyline: Broncos -324, Commanders +259

Total: 43.5 points

Prediction: Broncos 28, Commanders 17

How to Watch

Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Box Score

Location: Landover, Maryland

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Patriots (-7.5)

Moneyline: Patriots -413, Giants +322

Total: 46.5 points

Prediction: Patriots 30, Giants 18

How to Watch

Game Date: Monday, Dec. 1

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Box Score

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

