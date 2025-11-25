National Football League
National Football League
2025 NFL Week 13 Predictions, Betting Odds & TV Schedule
Published Nov. 25, 2025 4:26 p.m. ET
There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 13 NFL schedule, including the Houston Texans taking on the Indianapolis Colts.
Here are the betting odds to dissect ahead of Week 13 in the NFL.
Check out the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports!
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Week 13 Betting Lines & Game Info
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Lions (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Lions -145, Packers +122
- Total: 49 points
- Prediction: Lions 26, Packers 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOX One, Tubi and FOX Deportes
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Chiefs (-3)
- Moneyline: Chiefs -180, Cowboys +149
- Total: 52 points
- Prediction: Chiefs 27, Cowboys 23
How to Watch
- Game Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Box Score
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Ravens (-7)
- Moneyline: Ravens -339, Bengals +272
- Total: 51.5 points
- Prediction: Ravens 34, Bengals 18
How to Watch
- Game Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Box Score
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Eagles (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Eagles -326, Bears +261
- Total: 44.5 points
- Prediction: Eagles 29, Bears 19
How to Watch
- Game Date: Friday, Nov. 28
- Game Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Box Score
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Buccaneers (-3)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers -161, Cardinals +135
- Total: 44.5 points
- Prediction: Buccaneers 30, Cardinals 19
How to Watch
- Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
- Location: Tampa, Florida
Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: 49ers (-5)
- Moneyline: 49ers -237, Browns +194
- Total: 38 points
- Prediction: 49ers 27, Browns 15
How to Watch
- Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Box Score
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Dolphins (-6)
- Moneyline: Dolphins -275, Saints +224
- Total: 41.5 points
- Prediction: Dolphins 24, Saints 19
How to Watch
- Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Colts (-4.5)
- Moneyline: Colts -223, Texans +185
- Total: 44.5 points
- Prediction: Colts 24, Texans 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Box Score
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Rams (-10.5)
- Moneyline: Rams -649, Panthers +471
- Total: 45 points
- Prediction: Rams 31, Panthers 12
How to Watch
- Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Jaguars (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Jaguars -312, Titans +253
- Total: 41.5 points
- Prediction: Jaguars 27, Titans 18
How to Watch
- Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Box Score
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Falcons (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Falcons -145, Jets +122
- Total: 39.5 points
- Prediction: Falcons 24, Jets 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Seahawks (-10.5)
- Moneyline: Seahawks -637, Vikings +464
- Total: 41.5 points
- Prediction: Seahawks 33, Vikings 14
How to Watch
- Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Bills (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Bills -201, Steelers +166
- Total: 47.5 points
- Prediction: Bills 26, Steelers 24
How to Watch
- Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Box Score
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Chargers (-9.5)
- Moneyline: Chargers -592, Raiders +427
- Total: 41 points
- Prediction: Chargers 28, Raiders 14
How to Watch
- Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Box Score
- Location: Inglewood, California
Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Broncos (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Broncos -324, Commanders +259
- Total: 43.5 points
- Prediction: Broncos 28, Commanders 17
How to Watch
- Game Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Box Score
- Location: Landover, Maryland
New England Patriots vs. New York Giants
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Patriots (-7.5)
- Moneyline: Patriots -413, Giants +322
- Total: 46.5 points
- Prediction: Patriots 30, Giants 18
How to Watch
- Game Date: Monday, Dec. 1
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Box Score
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
Learn more about today's games on FOX Sports.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
-
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Rams Favored; Could Bills Miss Playoffs?
QB Stock Market Week 11: How is Matthew Stafford Better Than Ever at 37?
NFL Coaching Hot Seat Rankings: With Brian Daboll Out, Who's Next?
-
2025 NFL Honors Watch: Jonathan Taylor in OPOY Lead, but What About DPOY?
Lane Kiffin-Jaxson Dart Reunion? 11 Candidates to Be the Giants' Next Head Coach
New York Giants Next Head Coach Odds: Mike McCarthy Favored
-
Rob Gronkowski to Sign 1-Day Contract with New England, Be 'a Patriot for Life'
2025 NFL Week 11 Buzz: Pats Standout DT Out Weeks; Broncos Lose Starting RB
4 Takeaways From the Eagles’ Win Over the Packers on Monday Night Football
Item 1 of 3
recommended
-
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Rams Favored; Could Bills Miss Playoffs?
QB Stock Market Week 11: How is Matthew Stafford Better Than Ever at 37?
NFL Coaching Hot Seat Rankings: With Brian Daboll Out, Who's Next?
-
2025 NFL Honors Watch: Jonathan Taylor in OPOY Lead, but What About DPOY?
Lane Kiffin-Jaxson Dart Reunion? 11 Candidates to Be the Giants' Next Head Coach
New York Giants Next Head Coach Odds: Mike McCarthy Favored
-
Rob Gronkowski to Sign 1-Day Contract with New England, Be 'a Patriot for Life'
2025 NFL Week 11 Buzz: Pats Standout DT Out Weeks; Broncos Lose Starting RB
4 Takeaways From the Eagles’ Win Over the Packers on Monday Night Football
Item 1 of 3