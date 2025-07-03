National Football League 2025 NFL Predictions, Picks: 3 Protector Of The Year Wagers To Make Now Published Jul. 3, 2025 12:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We’ve made it. We're getting Protector of the Year — an award for the big fellas in football.

I played eight seasons in the league as a lineman, so this is an award that I’m uniquely qualified to handicap.

In late May, the NFL announced Protector of the Year to honor the best offensive lineman in the sport. We offensive linemen have been petitioning the powers in charge, insisting that an award for the offensive line is much-needed.

The league delivered with this announcement. As with any award, there’s a market to wager on the winner, and as a former player, I cannot wait to give you my picks and predictions.

Protector of the Year will be voted upon by six former offensive linemen. Those guys are LeCharles Bentley, Jason Kelce, Shaun O'Hara, Orlando Pace, Will Shields and Andrew Whitworth.

Lane Johnson on Jalen Hurts’ growth and what makes him great

ADVERTISEMENT

Bentley, Kelce and O'Hara played center in the NFL. Bentley made an All-Pro team as a guard as well. Whitworth was a tackle with the Bengals and Rams. Shields and Pace — the big dogs — are both members of the Hall of Fame.

There are five criteria that will be used to evaluate the winner: skill metrics, impact, leadership, durability and strength of opponent.

I expect the committee to strongly adhere to these principles in its voting.

It's unlikely that a long shot will win this award. The best offensive linemen each season tend to be the ones we saw the previous year. There can be players who rise and fall in the ranks, but it’s rare to see someone overperform to a level that can win them this kind of accolade.

But as is the case when people vote on anything, the human element does matter.

Preseason hype and overall career body of work will also matter. Positions the voters played, like center for three of them, will matter. If this was voted on by the public, it would be an offensive tackle award. Former centers will value the work of their current playing piers.

With all of that in mind, here's who I like.

Lane Johnson +750

You can wager on both Penei Sewell and Johnson at +650 and +750, respectively, and you’re probably going to win the wager.

Both are the clear favorites, as they should be. But for now, I’m just wagering on Johnson.

Although he got beaten out by Sewell for first-team All-Pro honors at right tackle in 2024, I still firmly believe Johnson is the best offensive lineman in the NFL. He’s the anchor of the best line in the sport, and he’s made the All-Pro team in four straight seasons. He’s going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer at right tackle.

Lane Johnson is a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler.

If this award was voted on by a panel that only looked at stats or highlight plays, I’d feel differently about wagering on Johnson over Sewell. However, it’s a group of voters that will value the thing Johnson is much better at than Sewell and that's pass protection.

Pass protection as an offensive tackle is the toughest part of the job. Johnson also gets little help and is often tasked with blocking some of the best rushers by himself. Other offensive tackles cannot say the same.

The voting committee is made up of players who understand the difficulty of this task and will weigh it appropriately in the evaluation.

PICK: Lane Johnson (+750) to win Protector of the Year

Trent Williams +950

If Williams is healthy, he’s going to return to the All-Pro Williams we’ve seen in the past.

He was first-team All-Pro from 2021-2023 and there was little doubt who the best offensive lineman was in the game.

Trent Williams is an 11-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection.

Williams combines outstanding pass protection with highlight blocks in the run game that tend to help win awards.

If he can stay healthy while the 49ers add some wins this season, he will be up for this honor.

PICK: Trent Williams (+950) to win Protector of the Year

Creed Humphrey +2200

This wager is one of my longer shots that I'm willing to play now.

With Kelce retiring before the 2024 season, Creed took over as first-team All-Pro after last year. He’s unlikely to lose that title this season, and with the Chiefs in the spotlight, he will get attention.

Creed Humphrey is a two-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler.

As I mentioned above in the outline of the voting committee, there are three former centers in this group. They will have a strong voice and will advocate for including interior offensive linemen in this discussion.

If it was a panel of just sportswriters or a group including just one center or none at all, I wouldn’t advocate for anyone except for a tackle to win the award.

PICK: Creed Humphrey (+2200) to win Protector of the Year

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share