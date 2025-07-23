National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Will Joe Burrow Repeat Passing Double Crown? Updated Jul. 23, 2025 12:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's the NFL's passing double crown that isn't often spoken about — even though Joe Burrow pulled it off just last year.

Since 1980, a player has led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns on 17 occasions: Burrow (2024), Patrick Mahomes (2022), Tom Brady (2021, 2007), Peyton Manning (2013, 2000), Drew Brees (2011-12, 2008), Kurt Warner (2001), Brett Favre (1995), Warren Moon (1990), Dan Marino (1984-86), Lynn Dickey (1983) and Dan Fouts (1981).

Will the feat happen again in 2025?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 23.

Most regular-season passing touchdowns

Joe Burrow: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Baker Mayfield: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Lamar Jackson: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jared Goff: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Patrick Mahomes: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Josh Allen: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Dak Prescott: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Jordan Love: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Most regular-season passing yards

Joe Burrow: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Dak Prescott: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Patrick Mahomes: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Jared Goff: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Baker Mayfield: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Brock Purdy: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

C.J. Stroud: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Josh Allen: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Accomplishing the passing double crown is rare, but it's not super rare.

Since 2011, it's happened six times. Prior to that, between 1980 and 2010 it happened 11 times, including Marino accomplishing it three straight times from 1984 to 1986.

Last season, Burrow threw for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns, giving him the double crown for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Mahomes threw for the fourth-most passing yards in a single season in NFL history with 5,250, adding 41 touchdowns to lead the league in both categories. And the year prior, Brady threw for the third-most passing yards in a single NFL season with 5,316, adding in 43 passing TDs.

However, 2013 represented the greatest single season in passing history, when Manning set the record for passing yards (5,477) and passing touchdowns (55) in a single season, the ultimate passing double crown performance.

In terms of the odds, Burrow is favored to lead the league in both categories for a second straight year. In seasons where Burrow has played at least 16 games (three out of five seasons), he's thrown for at least 4,400 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Mahomes is fifth on the passing TDs oddsboard and third on the passing yards oddsboard, after having arguably the worst individual season of his career in 2024. He passed for fewer than 4,000 yards for the first time since becoming the starter in Kansas City, and tied a career-low for passing touchdowns with 26.

