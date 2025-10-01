National Football League
2025 NFL Odds: Will Dillon Gabriel, Browns Upset Vikings in London?
2025 NFL Odds: Will Dillon Gabriel, Browns Upset Vikings in London?

Published Oct. 2, 2025 4:07 p.m. ET

The NFL Week 5 matchup between the Vikings and Browns just got more interesting. 

Cleveland this week announced that it has benched quarterback Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel will get the start instead.

So how should bettors proceed this weekend when Cleveland faces Minnesota in London?

According to BetMGM, when it comes to the NFL International Series, favorites are 36-14-1 straight up (SU) and 32-19 (63%) against the spread (ATS). 

Gabriel & Co. are 4.5-point underdogs heading into Sunday's contest across the pond.

Based on the above trend, bettors might consider fading the Browns. Another stat worth noting is that Cleveland has gone 2-2 ATS this season and has one win as an underdog this year.

With all this in mind, let's dive into more odds for the Browns at BetMGM as of Oct. 2.

 

Dillon Gabriel passing yards
Over 189.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Under 189.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Dillon Gabriel interceptions
Over 0.5: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)
Under 0.5: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Dillon Gabriel passing touchdowns
Over 0.5: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)
Under 0.5: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Dillon Gabriel longest pass completion
Over 30.5 yards: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Under 30.5 yards: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Quinshon Judkins 
First TD Scorer: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Anytime TD Scorer: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Jerry Jeudy
Receiving Yards Over/Under 44.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

 
Could Gabriel give the underdog Browns a boost and help the team buck the trend of favorites winning and covering in international games? Especially because, as FOX Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman noted, Gabriel has more experience than most college players?

The short answer is no, according to Auman. So bettors beware.

"The Browns aren't likely to be substantially better on offense with Gabriel at quarterback," he wrote.

"And they're 31st in scoring and 27th in total offense."

in this topic
