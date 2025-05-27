National Football League 2025 NFL odds: How will George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb mesh in Dallas? Published May. 28, 2025 2:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The wide receiver duo of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb could be one ready to wreck havoc on the league.

Pickens has landed with the Dallas Cowboys after three seasons in Pittsburgh, where he compiled 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.

How will Pickens perform alongside Cowboys' star No. 1 wideout?

Let's check out Pickens' and Lamb's odds for the 2025 season at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 28.

George Pickens regular-season receiving yards

Over 900.5 yards: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 900.5 yards: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

George Pickens regular-season receiving touchdowns

Over 4.5 touchdowns: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Under 4.5 touchdowns: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

George Pickens to have 1000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

George Pickens to score 8+ receiving touchdowns in the regular season: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

CeeDee Lamb regular-season receiving yards

Over 1200.5 yards: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 1200.5 yards: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

CeeDee Lamb regular-season receiving touchdowns

Over 7.5 touchdowns: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under 7.5 touchdowns: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

CeeDee Lamb to break the NFL regular-season receiving touchdowns record (24+ rec TDs): +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

CeeDee Lamb to break the NFL regular-season receiving yards record (1965+ rec yards): +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Although he missed three games due to a hamstring injury, Pickens still managed to lead the Steelers with 900 receiving yards through his 14 games in 2024.

The 2023 season marked his most successful overall, notching career-highs in receptions (63), receiving yards (1,140) and touchdowns (5).

"Looking at the guy’s tape, you see what he does, the kind of receiver he is, he’s going to win on one on ones," Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said of Pickens at OTAs. "He can win two vs. one if he has to. Very, very talented guy. When you can add him alongside a CeeDee and the rest of the weapons we have, I’m super excited."

Lamb feels the same about his new No. 2.

"We complement each other very well," Lamb recently said of Pickens. "He's a tall figure. His ability to go up and get the ball at the highest point is amazing. … He's up there with the [best] guys in the league as far as 50/50 balls, deep threat, anything as far as running routes — it's pretty good. It's good to see."

Pickens says he wants to "prove himself" before earning a new deal with Dallas

Lamb has served as the clear-cut No. 1 WR for the Cowboys since 2021. He's made the Pro Bowl four consecutive seasons, and throughout his five seasons in Dallas, Lamb has 496 receptions for 6,339 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Lamb led the league in catches in 2023 (135), and had a career-high 1,749 receiving yards.

The last time Lamb truly split targets with another receiver was in 2021, alongside Amari Cooper. That season, Lamb tallied 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

The last time the Cowboys had two receivers with 1,000 yards was in 2019, with Cooper and Michael Gallup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

