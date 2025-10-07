National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Bettors Backing Detroit to Win NFC, Super Bowl Published Oct. 8, 2025 10:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions have one of the best records in the NFL right now.

And although we're only five weeks into the season, it's worth noting that Detroit could be building on what it started last year, while also bringing bettors on the bandwagon.

At 4-1 straight up (SU), the Lions' only blemish so far is their Week 1, 27-13 loss to Green Bay. Their 4-1 record against the spread (ATS) is also tied for best in the league. The Colts and Jaguars are the other two squads whose records ATS are 4-1.

Since Detroit is off to such a hot start for the second year in a row, bettors at BetMGM are backing the Lions' Super Bowl futures.

At the sportsbook, they are tied with the Bills (10.8%) for the highest ticket to win the Big Game. At 11.3%, they have the second-highest handle.

Bettors also like Detroit to win the NFC, as most of the money in that market at BetMGM is on Jared Goff & Co. to win the conference.

Let's look at more of Detroit's futures, including a glimpse into their odds for their Week 6 matchup against the Chiefs (odds via BetMGM as of Oct. 8).

Super Bowl: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

NFC Championship: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

NFC North Division Winner: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)



NFC North Super Bowl Winning Division: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Week 6

Lions @ Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -2.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -120, Lions +100

Over/Under: 52.5

Bettors at BetMGM would certainly be happy if the Lions won it all this year or made it to the Super Bowl.

So, will they?

Before the season kicked off, FOX Sports betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica predicted that they would at least achieve the latter.

"The schedule is tough, but the Lions still have loads of talent on the offensive side of the ball," Fallica wrote. "With the bandwagon less full, they may achieve their Super Bowl dream this year."

And for fans wanting insight on how the Lions' Week 6 contest against the Chiefs could unfold, FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz has a prediction for that.

"The Lions are playing good football on both sides of the ball," he explained. "Their offense is rolling, and I don’t see the Chiefs pass rush being able to slow them down."

