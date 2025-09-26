National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Back Ravens' Team Total Over in Week 4 Published Sep. 26, 2025 2:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs square off on Sunday, with the loser staring at an unfathomable 1-3 start to the season.

The Ravens were impressive for the first 55 minutes of their opening game against the Bills, before coughing up a 15-point lead in the final minutes. Then, after blowing out the Browns, the Ravens could not slow down the Lions offense in Week 3 on Monday night, yielding 38 points in the home loss.

The Chiefs are coming off their first win of the season against the Giants but have yet to look like the Chiefs of yesteryear that would strike fear into opposing defenses. The defending AFC champs come into this crucial showdown with very pedestrian numbers on offense.

They rank 19th in the league in both yards per play (5.0) and yards per pass attempt (6.4) and 20th in the league with 18.5 points per game. Perhaps this struggling offense gets a boost with the possible return of speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy, a deep threat the Chiefs sorely miss.

So, what should we expect on Sunday?

The unit I have the most confidence in for either team is the Ravens offense.

Unlike the Chiefs, the Ravens offense has been electric. Coming into this contest, Baltimore is averaging six yards per play and a league-best 37.0 points per game. Kansas City has played well defensively the last two weeks but had a hard time slowing down the Chargers in Week 1, allowing 27 points in the loss.

I’d expect John Harbaugh to be extremely aggressive in terms of not only play-calling but fourth-down decisions as well, considering how shaky the Ravens defense has been.

I like the Ravens to go over their team total of 25.5 points scored in this battle of desperate teams.

PICK: Ravens team total Over 25.5 points

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

