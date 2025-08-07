National Football League 2025 NFC North Player Specials: What Will Year 2 Hold For Caleb Williams? Published Aug. 8, 2025 11:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There will be a handful of new faces in the NFC North in 2025.

How are the star players from each NFC North squad predicted to perform this season? Let's check out a few player specials at DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as what to know about each player prop.

BEARS

Colston Loveland to break the NFL regular-season rookie tight end receiving yards record (1,195+): +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

DJ Moore to score 10+ receiving TDs in the regular season: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Caleb Williams to break the NFL regular-season passing yards record (5,478+): +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,000 total)

What to know: Loveland, the Bears’ first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, enters the league after posting 582 receiving yards last year at Michigan and 649 the season before. Moore is coming off a six-touchdown season and is still looking to hit the 10-TD mark for the first time in his career. His personal best is eight, set in 2023. Williams enters Year 2 after throwing for 3,541 yards as a rookie in Chicago.

LIONS

Amon-Ra St. Brown to score 15+ receiving TDs in the regular season: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Jared Goff to break the NFL regular-season passing yards record (5,478+): +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

What to know: St. Brown led the Lions with 12 receiving touchdowns in 2024, his second straight double-digit TD season. Jared Goff is coming off a 4,629-yard campaign — his third straight season with over 4,000 passing yards — and was just 59 yards shy of his career high (4,688 in 2018 with the Rams).

PACKERS

Matthew Golden to score 10+ receiving TDs in the regular season: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Josh Jacobs to score 15+ rushing TDs and have 1,500+ rushing yards in the regular season: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Jayden Reed to score 10+ receiving TDs and have 1,000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

What to know: The first-round rookie Golden arrives from Texas after recording nine TDs in his lone season with the Longhorns. Jacobs is back after racking up 15 rushing TDs in 2024, including a streak of eight straight games with a score in the regular season. Reed, entering Year 3, posted eight touchdowns as a rookie and six last season.

VIKINGS

Justin Jefferson to score 15+ receiving TDs and have 1,500+ receiving yards in the regular season: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Aaron Jones to score 10+ rushing TDs and have 1,000+ rushing yards in the regular season: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

What to know: In the three seasons Jefferson has played all 17 games (2021, 2022 and 2024), he’s eclipsed 1,500 receiving yards each time and has scored at least eight touchdowns. He finished with 1,533 yards and 10 scores last year. Jones, now in Minnesota after seven seasons with the Packers, has had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons (2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024), but hasn’t hit double-digit rushing TDs since 2019, when he had 16.

