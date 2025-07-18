2025 New York Jets Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The New York Jets enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to rebound after finishing 5-12 in 2024, placing third in the AFC East and missing the playoffs. As New York aims to return to postseason contention in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Jets’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
New York Jets 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Jets at Packers – 8:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Jets vs. Giants – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 22: Jets vs. Eagles – 7:30 p.m. ET
How will the Jets do this season?
Henry McKenna predicts that the Jets will finish the year at 8-9. Here's McKenna:
"The Jets had no shortage of talent last year, and I’m willing to bet the organization couldn’t get the most out of its players because of the profound dysfunction stemming from awkward power dynamics involving Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas. Every single one of those guys is gone, for better and for worse. (Mostly for better.) There’s a new era of coach Aaron Glenn, GM Darren Mougey and QB Justin Fields. I recently saw a Jets fan tweet that he wants the team to finish this season at either 5-12 or 12-5. In the playoffs. Or in the top 10 of the draft. But I’m sorry to say that I see it cutting right down the middle. No playoffs. Or a top-10 pick. And that’ll make for a tough decision for New York about what to do with Fields in 2026."
