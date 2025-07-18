2025 New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The New Orleans Saints enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to rebound after a 5–12 campaign in 2024, finishing fourth in the NFC South and missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. As New Orleans aims to reset under new leadership and renew hope for its fan base in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Saints’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
New Orleans Saints 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 10: Saints at Chargers – 4:05 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 17: Saints vs. Jaguars – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 23: Saints vs. Broncos – 1:00 p.m. ET
How will the Saints do this season?
Greg Auman predicts that the Saints will finish the year at 4-13. Here's Auman:
"The Saints took a big step back last year, with a 5-12 record that was their worst in 20 years, since before Drew Brees got to town. Can new head coach Kellen Moore get to that same record with a rookie quarterback and continued questions on defense? The Saints went 0-7 without Derek Carr last year, and now that he has retired, they’ll be putting a lot on second-round pick Tyler Shough. No rookie age 25 or older has ever thrown for more than 14 touchdown passes in his first year. If New Orleans can get top receivers Chris Olave and Rasheed Shaheed to stay healthy, that’s within Shough's reach. Demario Davis and Cam Jordan will be 36 this season, so how much do they have left? The schedule hooks the Saints up with the Titans, Jets and Giants — sweep those three and split with the Falcons and Panthers and they're already to five wins and beating these expectations."
