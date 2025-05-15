2025 New England Patriots Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 New England Patriots schedule as well as a record prediction:
2025 New England Patriots Schedule
- Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): vs Las Vegas Raiders (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): @ Miami Dolphins (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ Buffalo Bills (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
- Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): @ New Orleans Saints (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): vs Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs Atlanta Falcons (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 11 (Thu, Nov 13): vs New York Jets (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
- Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 13 (Mon, Dec 1): vs New York Giants (8:15 PM ET – ESPN)
- Week 14: BYE WEEK
- Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Buffalo Bills (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Baltimore Ravens (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): @ New York Jets (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 18 (TBD): vs Miami Dolphins (Time & TV TBD)
New England Patriots 2025 Record Prediction
Henry McKenna: It won’t be the progress that Patriots fans want to see, given the massive spending in free agency and the analysts’ rave reviews for New England’s draft. But Patriots fans had it so dang good for so long that they don’t understand how long it can take to get out of the basement. Ask the Jaguars. Ask the Browns. They can’t get out. Ask the Lions. Ask the Texans. It seemed they’d never get out. Point is, Mike Vrabel is a good coach. Quarterback Drake Maye is a good prospect. The Patriots now have more talent than last year. That’s good for a few more wins than last year. But it does not a playoff contender make. Not in one year. Record Prediction: 7-10
