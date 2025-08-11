National Football League
2025 New England Patriots Odds: Maye, Vrabel Proving Impactful at Books
2025 New England Patriots Odds: Maye, Vrabel Proving Impactful at Books

Updated Aug. 12, 2025 12:23 p.m. ET

Last season, New England was not favored to win a single game. 

Fast-forward to this season, and oddsmakers have abandoned that trend.

The big question is, can second-year quarterback Drake Maye and new head coach Mike Vrabel turn things around and lead the Pats to a winning season? 

Let's take a look at the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook as of Aug. 11.

2025 Patriots win total odds

Over 8.5 wins: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Under 8.5 wins: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Over 9.5 wins: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Under 9.5 wins: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Over 10.5 wins: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Under 10.5 wins: -430 (bet $10 to win $12.33 total)

Over 11.5 wins: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Under 11.5 wins: -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)

For the past two years, the Patriots finished 4-13, and were tabbed as underdogs in every game in 2024. It was the first time the franchise has had back-to-back losing seasons since 1992-93.

Not too long ago, New England was claiming the No. 1 seed in the AFC almost every year, right up until 2018.

Last season, New England averaged only 17 points per game, ranking 30th in the league, while its defense allowed an average of 24.5 points, 22nd overall. 

In 2023, the Pats were listed as the favorite in three games, but still ended the year well below .500.

Since 2019, New England has failed to qualify for the playoffs every season except for two.

Now, with Maye and Vrabel at the helm, plus the third-easiest schedule in the NFL, the Patriots are now favored to win double-digit games.

With significant roster improvements, including former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs and fourth-overall pick Will Campbell, the Patriots are now favored behind only the Bills to win the AFC East (+550) and have odds of +8500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook.

