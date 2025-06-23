National Football League 2025 Miami Dolphins Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis Published Jun. 26, 2025 2:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Miami Dolphins training camp below:

Miami Dolphins Training Camp

Site: Baptist Health Training Complex

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Reporting date: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

How will Aaron Rodgers' 'retirement tour' pan out? | Breakfast Ball Aaron Rodgers said that he might retire after this season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him to a 1-year deal. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Willie Colon ask if Rodgers will have a good farewell tour.

Training Camp Open Practices

Saturday, July 26 (Back Together Weekend) : 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Monday, July 28 : 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, July 29 : 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, July 30 : 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Friday, August 1 : 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 2 (Member Day) : 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 3 : 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 6 : 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 19 : Time TBD

Wednesday, August 20 : Time TBD

Thursday, August 21 (Jaguars Joint Practice): Time TBD

Miami Dolphins 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Miami Dolphins:

Miami Dolphins Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Dolphins:

Uncertainty

"The Dolphins say they’re trying to win in 2025, but their secondary remains a significant concern with Jalen Ramsey on his way out the door. The offensive and defensive lines are a work in progress, too."

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more