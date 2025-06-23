National Football League
2025 Miami Dolphins Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis

Published Jun. 26, 2025 2:07 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Miami Dolphins training camp below:

Miami Dolphins Training Camp

  • Site: Baptist Health Training Complex
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Reporting date: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Training Camp Open Practices

  • Saturday, July 26 (Back Together Weekend): 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Monday, July 28: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Tuesday, July 29: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Wednesday, July 30: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Friday, August 1: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, August 2 (Member Day): 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Sunday, August 3: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Wednesday, August 6: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Tuesday, August 19: Time TBD
  • Wednesday, August 20: Time TBD
  • Thursday, August 21 (Jaguars Joint Practice): Time TBD

Miami Dolphins 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Miami Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Miami Dolphins:

Miami Dolphins Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Dolphins:

Uncertainty

"The Dolphins say they’re trying to win in 2025, but their secondary remains a significant concern with Jalen Ramsey on his way out the door. The offensive and defensive lines are a work in progress, too."

