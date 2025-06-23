National Football League
2025 Miami Dolphins Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis
Published Jun. 26, 2025 2:07 p.m. ET
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Miami Dolphins training camp below:
Miami Dolphins Training Camp
- Site: Baptist Health Training Complex
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Reporting date: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Training Camp Open Practices
- Saturday, July 26 (Back Together Weekend): 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
- Monday, July 28: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, July 29: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
- Wednesday, July 30: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
- Friday, August 1: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
- Saturday, August 2 (Member Day): 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
- Sunday, August 3: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
- Wednesday, August 6: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, August 19: Time TBD
- Wednesday, August 20: Time TBD
- Thursday, August 21 (Jaguars Joint Practice): Time TBD
Miami Dolphins 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 10: Dolphins at Bears – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Dolphins at Lions – 1:00 p.m. ET
- August 23: Dolphins vs. Jaguars – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Miami Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Miami Dolphins:
- Round 1: Kenneth Grant (DT, Michigan)
- Round 2: Jonah Savaiinaea (OL, Arizona)
- Round 5: Jordan Phillips (DL, Maryland)
- Round 5: Jason Marshall (CB, Florida)
- Round 5: Dante Trader (S, Maryland)
- Round 6: Ollie Gordon (RB, Oklahoma State)
- Round 7: Quinn Ewers (QB, Texas)
- Round 7: Zeek Biggers (DL, Georgia Tech)
Miami Dolphins Offseason Moves Analysis
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Dolphins:
Uncertainty
"The Dolphins say they’re trying to win in 2025, but their secondary remains a significant concern with Jalen Ramsey on his way out the door. The offensive and defensive lines are a work in progress, too."
