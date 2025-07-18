National Football League 2025 Houston Texans Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels Published Aug. 4, 2025 3:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Houston Texans enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on a 10–7 season in 2024, winning the AFC South and earning a wild-card victory over the Los Angeles Chargers before falling 23–14 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. As Houston aims to push deeper into the postseason in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Texans’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Houston Texans 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

How will the Texans do this season?

Ben Arthur predicts that the Texans will finish the year at 9-8. Here's Arthur:

"The Texans’ Super Bowl-caliber defense has gotten even better this offseason with the addition of former Eagle C.J. Gardner-Johnson , who had six interceptions last season. But Houston’s offense is still filled with question marks. Its revamped offensive line looks underwhelming on paper, and, outside of Nico Collins , quarterback C.J. Stroud is expected to lean heavily on rookie receivers. That could mean some tough sledding with a first-place schedule, against opponents like the Bills and Bucs at home and the Chiefs, Rams and Ravens on the road. The Texans should be the team to beat in the AFC South once again, but they remain a step below true contention in the conference."

