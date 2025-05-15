National Football League 2025 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Published May. 15, 2025 10:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Cincinnati Bengals schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule

Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): @ Minnesota Vikings (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 4 (Mon, Sep 29): @ Denver Broncos (8:15 PM ET – ABC)

Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs Detroit Lions (4:25 PM ET – FOX)

Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): @ Green Bay Packers (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 7 (Thu, Oct 16): vs Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)

Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): vs New York Jets (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs Chicago Bears (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): vs New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 13 (Thu, Nov 27): @ Baltimore Ravens (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): @ Buffalo Bills (4:25 PM ET – FOX)

Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Baltimore Ravens (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): @ Miami Dolphins (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 17 (Sat/Sun, Dec 27/28): vs Arizona Cardinals (TBD – TBD)

Week 18 (Sun, Jan 4): vs Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – TBD)

Could Browns, Giants trade picks, Bears take Travis Hunter or Bengals land Abdul Carter? | First Things First

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 Record Prediction

Ralph Vacchiano : The Bengals are loaded and good enough to be a playoff team, but the key to everything for them will be what happens in September and early October. They are notoriously slow starters and couldn't pull themselves out of their early 1-4 hole last year. And in a division where the Ravens are a powerhouse and the Steelers should still be good, a fast start is essential. So it’s a huge help that Cincinnati's first two games are against the Browns (in Cleveland) and Jaguars (at home). The NFL gave the Bengals a fighting chance to start fast. After that, things get dicey, especially on the road. They play at the homes of six playoff teams, including Green Bay, Minnesota, Denver and Buffalo. They had better take advantage of their soft opening. Record Prediction: 10-7

share